Ferrovial Buys 96% of JFK Airport Terminal 1 Company for $1.14 Billion
(PLX AI) – Ferrovial (Airports division) and Carlyle have agreed the acquisition by the former of 96% of the company through which Carlyle holds a 51% stake in the concessionaire appointed to design, build and operate the new Terminal 1 at JFK …
- The license is until year 2060 for the new Terminal 1 at JFK International Airport in New York (which includes former Terminals 1, 2 and 3)
- The completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent
- Ferrovial says its investment would amount to 1.14 billion US dollars
