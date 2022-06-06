checkAd

Old Dominion May Revenue per Day up 26% vs Last Year

(PLX AI) – Old Dominion says revenue per day increased 26.0% as compared to May 2021.Old Dominion revenue growth exceeded 20% for both April and May of 2022Increase is due to a 2.3% increase in LTL tons per day and an increase in LTL revenue per …

  • (PLX AI) – Old Dominion says revenue per day increased 26.0% as compared to May 2021.
  • Old Dominion revenue growth exceeded 20% for both April and May of 2022
  • Increase is due to a 2.3% increase in LTL tons per day and an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight
  • The change in LTL tons per day was attributable to a 2.8% increase in LTL shipments per day that was partially offset by a 0.6% decrease in LTL weight per shipment
  • For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 22.4% and 9.6%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year


