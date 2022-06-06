Medison Pharma Announces Multi-Regional Partnership Agreement with argenx to Commercialize Efgartigimod Across Europe and Israel

Petach Tikvah, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Medison Pharma

(http://www.medisonpharma.com/) ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on

providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international

markets, announced today an exclusive multi-regional agreement with

https://www.argenx.com/ to commercialize efgartigimod in 14 countries, including

Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania,

Croatia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, for the

treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.



"We are on a mission to help patients with severe, rare diseases get faster

access to highly innovative therapies, regardless of where they live in the

world," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "By partnering with

argenx, we provide a force multiplier for this breakthrough therapy, helping to

save and improve the lives of patients living with generalized myasthenia

gravis."



