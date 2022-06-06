Medison Pharma Announces Multi-Regional Partnership Agreement with argenx to Commercialize Efgartigimod Across Europe and Israel
Petach Tikvah, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Medison Pharma
(http://www.medisonpharma.com/) ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on
providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international
markets, announced today an exclusive multi-regional agreement with
https://www.argenx.com/ to commercialize efgartigimod in 14 countries, including
Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania,
Croatia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, for the
treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.
"We are on a mission to help patients with severe, rare diseases get faster
access to highly innovative therapies, regardless of where they live in the
world," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "By partnering with
argenx, we provide a force multiplier for this breakthrough therapy, helping to
save and improve the lives of patients living with generalized myasthenia
gravis."
"We are proud to partner with argenx and help extend their reach to treat
patients with severe autoimmune diseases in 14 countries," said Victor
Papamoniodis VP International Markets at Medison. "We look forward to utilizing
our unique commercial platform and applying our expertise to facilitate faster
access to this novel therapy for patients across all our markets."
Efgartigimod is approved in the United States as VYVGART® for the treatment of
adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine
receptor (AChR) antibody positive and in Japan for the treatment of adults with
gMG who do not have sufficient response to steroids or non-steroidal
immunosuppressive therapies (ISTs).
About Medison
Medison is a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly
innovative therapies to patients in international markets. Medison is the first
to create an international commercialization platform for highly innovative
therapies, helping to save and improve lives by making the best available novel
treatments accessible to patients in international markets. Medison has a track
record of multi-territorial partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech
companies seeking to expand their global reach. Medison is also an active
investor in disruptive healthcare technologies and provides its partners with
exposure to innovation in biotech and digital health. To learn more visit
http://www.medisonpharma.com/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527224/MEDISON_Logo.jpg
Medison contact:
Maya Nix
Corporate Communications Lead
+972-3-925-0374
mailto:mayan@medisonpharma.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150016/5240497
OTS: Medison Pharma
