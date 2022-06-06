CargoX Blockchain Technology Takes Flight in Egypt

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA (ots) - --News Direct--



LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA - (June 06, 2022) - CargoX, the leading company specializing

in the digital transfer of trade documents, extends its business engagement with

the Egyptian government by providing advanced Blockchain Document Transfer (BDT)

services as a core component of the Advance Cargo Information (ACI) system

implementation for airborne cargo.



The Advance Cargo Information (ACI) system aims at providing business

intelligence and governance mechanisms to the government before cargo loading

from ports of export, facilitating cargo clearance procedures, creating

transparency and audit trail for cargo movements within a paperless ecosystem by

digitizing shipment documents transfer using CargoX BDT services.





The ACI system is a core component of Egypt's national single-window platformfor international trade (NAFEZA) that is operated by thePublic-Private-Partnership company Misr Technology Services (MTS)."The NAFEZA single window platform for digitalization of ocean-freight tradedocument transfers between Egypt and companies worldwide is an unprecedentedsuccess. It is used by more than 90,000 companies and entities worldwide, and wecontinue building this momentum by adding air cargo documentation processing.This will bring the number of points of entries to 30 - including airports,seaports, dry ports, border posts, free zones, and bonded warehouses," saidCaptain Ossama Al Sharif, MTS Chairman & CEO.Background information:Misr Technology Services (MTS) authorized CargoX to be the gateway between theinternational trade community and the Egyptian national single window forinternational trade (NAFEZA) by providing blockchain-document-transfer servicessince January 2021.CargoX platform includes built-in automated workflows for Blockchain DocumentTransfer (BDT) where the ultimate level of immutability, transparency,reliability, and accountability is achieved.CargoX launched its BDT services on a "TRIAL" basis as early as March 2021 toserve seaborne cargo. The services became "LIVE" as of October 2021. Within thiscontext, cargo shippers pre-lodge shipment documents and data electronically ina secure and prompt manner to ensure that import security screening and customsprocedures on the Egyptian side can be accomplished prior to shipment arrival toEgyptian seaports.Since its implementation in seaports, the project has surpassed allexpectations. CargoX blockchain solution was used seamlessly and safely to