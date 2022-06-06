checkAd

CargoX Blockchain Technology Takes Flight in Egypt

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA - (June 06, 2022) - CargoX, the leading company specializing
in the digital transfer of trade documents, extends its business engagement with
the Egyptian government by providing advanced Blockchain Document Transfer (BDT)
services as a core component of the Advance Cargo Information (ACI) system
implementation for airborne cargo.

The Advance Cargo Information (ACI) system aims at providing business
intelligence and governance mechanisms to the government before cargo loading
from ports of export, facilitating cargo clearance procedures, creating
transparency and audit trail for cargo movements within a paperless ecosystem by
digitizing shipment documents transfer using CargoX BDT services.

The ACI system is a core component of Egypt's national single-window platform
for international trade (NAFEZA) that is operated by the
Public-Private-Partnership company Misr Technology Services (MTS).

"The NAFEZA single window platform for digitalization of ocean-freight trade
document transfers between Egypt and companies worldwide is an unprecedented
success. It is used by more than 90,000 companies and entities worldwide, and we
continue building this momentum by adding air cargo documentation processing.
This will bring the number of points of entries to 30 - including airports,
seaports, dry ports, border posts, free zones, and bonded warehouses," said
Captain Ossama Al Sharif, MTS Chairman & CEO.

Background information:

Misr Technology Services (MTS) authorized CargoX to be the gateway between the
international trade community and the Egyptian national single window for
international trade (NAFEZA) by providing blockchain-document-transfer services
since January 2021.

CargoX platform includes built-in automated workflows for Blockchain Document
Transfer (BDT) where the ultimate level of immutability, transparency,
reliability, and accountability is achieved.

CargoX launched its BDT services on a "TRIAL" basis as early as March 2021 to
serve seaborne cargo. The services became "LIVE" as of October 2021. Within this
context, cargo shippers pre-lodge shipment documents and data electronically in
a secure and prompt manner to ensure that import security screening and customs
procedures on the Egyptian side can be accomplished prior to shipment arrival to
Egyptian seaports.

Since its implementation in seaports, the project has surpassed all
expectations. CargoX blockchain solution was used seamlessly and safely to
