Welltower Raises Bottom End of Q2 Guidance Range
(PLX AI) – Welltower now expects to achieve net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $0.22 - $0.25 per diluted share as compared to previous guidance of $0.20 - $0.25 per diluted share. Now expects to achieve normalized funds …
- (PLX AI) – Welltower now expects to achieve net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $0.22 - $0.25 per diluted share as compared to previous guidance of $0.20 - $0.25 per diluted share.
- Now expects to achieve normalized funds from operations in a range of $0.84 - $0.87 per diluted share as compared to previous guidance of $0.82 - $0.87 per diluted share
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0