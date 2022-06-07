Galenica Buys Stake in Well Digital Health Platform
(PLX AI) – Galenica buys a stake in the Well digital health platform.Well is developing an open digital health platform linking health insurers, service providers and platform usersAs a shareholder, Galenica will play a leading role in the further …
- (PLX AI) – Galenica buys a stake in the Well digital health platform.
- Well is developing an open digital health platform linking health insurers, service providers and platform users
- As a shareholder, Galenica will play a leading role in the further expansion of Well together with its four founding partners: CSS, Visana, Medi24 and Zur Rose, the company said
- Share purchase price will not be made public
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0