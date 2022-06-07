Credit Suisse Consider CFH 100-150 Million Issue for Real Estate Fund LogisticsPlus
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Issue planned for Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund LogisticsPlus.Credit Suisse issue of CHF 100 million to CHF 150 million is under review for the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund LogisticsPlus for Q3 2022Detailed information …
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Issue planned for Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund LogisticsPlus.
- Credit Suisse issue of CHF 100 million to CHF 150 million is under review for the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund LogisticsPlus for Q3 2022
- Detailed information about the transaction, including volume, issue price, and subscription ratio, will be announced shortly before the capital increase
- The capital increase will preserve the pre-emptive rights of existing unitholders
- The proceeds of the issue will be used to further expand and diversify the existing real estate portfolio
