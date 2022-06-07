Atlas Copco Set to Benefit from Energy Efficiency Focus, Danske Says in Upgrade to Buy
(PLX AI) – Atlas Copco's growth is set to improve amid customer focus on energy efficiency, analysts at Danske Bank said, upgrading their recommendation to buy from hold. Price target SEK 130 implies 16% upsideThere is growing interest in heat …
- Price target SEK 130 implies 16% upside
- There is growing interest in heat recovery systems, and the higher revenue potential for Atlas Copco could be 8% over 10 years, Danske said
- Atlas Copco shares were up 1.2% in morning trading
