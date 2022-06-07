Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Q1 2022: MGI continues to grow strongly; Significant earnings increase due to scale, efficiency and M&A effects; Continuation of dynamic sales growth expected; GBC estimates and target price confirmed



Business development Q1 2022



Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) published its Q1 business figures on 31 May 2022. According to these figures, the Group again achieved a significant increase in revenue in the first quarter of the year compared to the same quarter of the previous year by around 27.0% to EUR 65.87 million (Q1 2021: EUR 51.93 million) and was thus able to continue its dynamic growth course. In addition to inorganic growth impulses (e.g. through the Smaato acquisition), the growth was primarily driven by organic growth effects (+18.0%) within the MGI Demand Side and Supply Side business segments.

In addition, the Group announced that the number of software customers increased significantly by 26.0% in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter (Q4 2021). MGI has thus established a good basis for further growth, as the business customers acquired typically increase their business volume with the Group gradually over time.



In addition, the business volume with existing software customers with an annual turnover of more than USD 100,000 was also significantly expanded in the first quarter, which was also reflected in an increased business expansion rate (so-called 'net dollar expansion rate') of 125.0%. Key success factors for this included an extensive team, (first-party) games content and a high level of expertise in the area of cross-channel advertising campaigns for brands.



At the adjusted EBITDA level (Adj. EBITDA), the MGI Group achieved an increase in earnings of around 30.0% to EUR 17.55 million (Q1 2021: EUR 13.48 million) compared to the same quarter of the previous year, despite considerable personnel investments, and thus increased its profitability slightly disproportionately. This is mainly due to economies of scale, synergies and efficiency gains. In addition, positive earnings effects from previously completed M&As also boosted Group profitability.



