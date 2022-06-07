Sell Sectra as Valuation Still Too High, Carnegie Says
(PLX AI) – Sectra valuation remains too high even after a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report, analysts at Carnegie said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock. Price target SEK 110Sectra Q4 sales were better than expected, but EBIT missed …
- (PLX AI) – Sectra valuation remains too high even after a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report, analysts at Carnegie said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock.
- Price target SEK 110
- Sectra Q4 sales were better than expected, but EBIT missed amid weaker margins
- Sectra has much to prove when it comes to operating leverage and would need significantly higher margins to justify the current share price, Carnegie said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0