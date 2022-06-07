Consumers aren't to blame for the proliferation of online scams according to Callsign

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Professional scammers exploiting outdated verification

and authentication technologies are to blame, not consumers



Callsign (http://www.callsign.com/) , the digital trust pioneer, has published

research

(https://www.callsign.com/knowledge-insights/online-fraud-psychology-scams) into

the psychology of scams, demonstrating that humans aren't infallible but

technology can help. Estimated to cost the global economy US$5 trillion annually

(https://www.crowe.com/uk/insights/financial-cost-of-fraud-2019) , and despite

organizations efforts to warn and educate consumers, scammers continue to be

successful.



Detecting scams is hard, and financial institutions and consumer protection

groups have attempted to protect consumers with scam warnings and education

about the signs to look out for. But with scammers coaching their victims to

navigate warning messages and security measures, it's impossible to rely on just

educating victims as a scam prevention method. This is because scams play human

fears and create stressed situations. Callsign research mirrors this, finding

that four out of five consumers globally have received a scam message. But 50%

of Callsign survey respondents claimed it was easy to avoid scams online because

it's 'common sense' ­- the reality is scammers are manipulating victims to act

differently.





Psychology studies demonstrate that when people read warnings, they are in whatpsychologists call a 'cold state' - calm and dispassionate, but when they are atrisk, they're in a 'hot', stressed or emotional state. In the calm state it islikely people read the warning messages and take note to be careful, but whenthey are in a hot state, all the advice is forgotten. Our research concurs, with86% of respondents saying they read scam warning messages, but 58% said theystill don't do anything differently as a result."A different approach to fighting scams is required and technology can help.Detecting scams isn't enough, we need to use behavioral psychology to help nudgepeople. Blanket warning messages to people in their cold state aren't effectivescam prevention methods, we need to tell people what to do, the moment they needto do it," says Amir Nooriala, chief commercial officer, Callsign.Callsign's dynamic interventions software works by detection, intervention andprotection. Software detects when consumers are at risk of being scammed byidentifying changes in normal behavioral patterns, which might indicate duressand coaching. Intervention then takes place in real time through contextual,real-time dynamic warnings based on the intelligence and the type of transactionin progress. Finally, the customer can be protected by a change in policy inreal time, for example preventing the transaction and the scam taking place.Layering education with good fraud detection, interventions and thereforeprevention is key."There is a common perception that humans are to blame for online scams, butthey are hard to detect and hard to prevent. Humans react and behave indifferent ways in calm and stressed states, and technology can help to interpretthat behaviour and keep consumers safe. The root cause for online scams istechnology because service providers are not deploying adequate detection,intervention and prevention methods," added Nooriala.To download the free eBook, click here(https://www.callsign.com/knowledge-insights/online-fraud-psychology-scams) .Registration is not required.Callsign is at Money 20/20 Europe, please stop by stand B40 for more informationand a demonstration of dynamic intervention software.