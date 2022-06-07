Greentech Plan A opens London office to help UK businesses decarbonise and improve their ESG performance
Plan A (https://plana.earth/) , leading corporate decarbonisation and ESG
optimisation software provider, will open a branch office in London in July
2022, further accelerating its international expansion strategy. Leveraging its
AI-driven and science-based software platform, Plan A supports companies in
their sustainable journey and non-financial reporting in line with the latest
regulations such as the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
(TCFD) applicable in the United Kingdom. The TCFD is meant to provide investors,
lenders, and insurers with standardised and transparent information on ESG
performance and climate-related risks and opportunities. Since April 2022, large
public interest companies - i.e. banks, insurance companies, or listed companies
with more than 500 employees - have been obliged to report in compliance with
this standard.
Rapid growth: 100 employees in London office
As London is one of the world's largest financial, banking, and fintech hubs,
Plan A's office opening will support the leading, most reputable, and fastest
growing financial institutions in reducing and improving their impact,
particularly in the relevant Scope 3 emissions (supplier emissions, investment
portfolios). Elaborating on an already extensive customer base, including
clients such as ApaxPartners and Albion Capital, Plan A aims to expand their
software and service offering rapidly across the UK. To do so, the company will
be hiring 100 business, climate, and tech experts in its London office over the
next few years, creating numerous jobs and empowering local companies to become
sustainability leaders and future-proof their businesses.
Lubomila Jordanova, CEO of Plan A: "We cannot be happier to be returning to the
place where Plan A's story kicked off. Our client base in the UK has been
growing rapidly in recent months and we pursue ambitious growth targets in the
UK. That is why we have decided to strengthen our local presence and build a
team in London. We are recruiting for C-level and commercial positions with
immediate effect. In addition to our customers and partners, our thanks go in
particular to the Department for International Trade and London & Partners, who
have actively supported our efforts."
Minister for Investment Lord Grimstone: "Plan A's software solution, which
supports businesses on their net-zero and decarbonisation journey, will be a
great addition to the UK's world-leading sustainable tech and startup ecosystem,
facilitated by this government's commitment to clean, green tech. The UK is home
to more than 100 tech unicorns and, with our friendly business environment,
there is no better time to be a tech business in the UK."
About Plan A
Plan A is a leading corporate decarbonisation and ESG optimisation software
provider. The German company has developed a SaaS platform that combines
cutting-edge technology and the latest scientific standards and methodologies
(TÜV-certified). The end-to-end software solution automates CO2 emissions
calculation, carbon reduction planning, and ESG reporting for companies. Plan A
counts N26, Flixbus, BMW, JOKR, Société Générale and the European Union among
its customers.
Founded in 2017, the company has already received several awards, most recently
Generali's SME EnterPRIZE Award 2021 and the prestigious The Europas Award 2021.
Plan A closed a Series A funding round of USD 10 million in November 2021 (HV
Capital and Keen Venture Partners, joining Demeter, coparion, and Softbank as
investors). Plan A is a B Corp certified business and adheres to strict social
and environmental standards.
Contact:
Matthias Grünewald
Senior PR Manager
T. +49 157 5140 6386
E. mailto:press@plana.earth
W. plana.earth
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159707/5240721
OTS: PlanA.Earth GmbH
