Greentech Plan A opens London office to help UK businesses decarbonise and improve their ESG performance

Plan A (https://plana.earth/) , leading corporate decarbonisation and ESGoptimisation software provider, will open a branch office in London in July2022, further accelerating its international expansion strategy. Leveraging itsAI-driven and science-based software platform, Plan A supports companies intheir sustainable journey and non-financial reporting in line with the latestregulations such as the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures(TCFD) applicable in the United Kingdom. The TCFD is meant to provide investors,lenders, and insurers with standardised and transparent information on ESGperformance and climate-related risks and opportunities. Since April 2022, largepublic interest companies - i.e. banks, insurance companies, or listed companieswith more than 500 employees - have been obliged to report in compliance withthis standard.Rapid growth: 100 employees in London officeAs London is one of the world's largest financial, banking, and fintech hubs,Plan A's office opening will support the leading, most reputable, and fastestgrowing financial institutions in reducing and improving their impact,particularly in the relevant Scope 3 emissions (supplier emissions, investmentportfolios). Elaborating on an already extensive customer base, includingclients such as ApaxPartners and Albion Capital, Plan A aims to expand theirsoftware and service offering rapidly across the UK. To do so, the company willbe hiring 100 business, climate, and tech experts in its London office over thenext few years, creating numerous jobs and empowering local companies to becomesustainability leaders and future-proof their businesses.Lubomila Jordanova, CEO of Plan A: "We cannot be happier to be returning to theplace where Plan A's story kicked off. Our client base in the UK has beengrowing rapidly in recent months and we pursue ambitious growth targets in theUK. That is why we have decided to strengthen our local presence and build ateam in London. We are recruiting for C-level and commercial positions withimmediate effect. In addition to our customers and partners, our thanks go inparticular to the Department for International Trade and London & Partners, whohave actively supported our efforts."Minister for Investment Lord Grimstone: "Plan A's software solution, whichsupports businesses on their net-zero and decarbonisation journey, will be agreat addition to the UK's world-leading sustainable tech and startup ecosystem,facilitated by this government's commitment to clean, green tech. The UK is hometo more than 100 tech unicorns and, with our friendly business environment,there is no better time to be a tech business in the UK."About Plan APlan A is a leading corporate decarbonisation and ESG optimisation softwareprovider. The German company has developed a SaaS platform that combinescutting-edge technology and the latest scientific standards and methodologies(TÜV-certified). The end-to-end software solution automates CO2 emissionscalculation, carbon reduction planning, and ESG reporting for companies. Plan Acounts N26, Flixbus, BMW , JOKR, Société Générale and the European Union amongits customers.Founded in 2017, the company has already received several awards, most recentlyGenerali's SME EnterPRIZE Award 2021 and the prestigious The Europas Award 2021.Plan A closed a Series A funding round of USD 10 million in November 2021 (HVCapital and Keen Venture Partners, joining Demeter, coparion, and Softbank asinvestors). Plan A is a B Corp certified business and adheres to strict socialand environmental standards.