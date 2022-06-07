R-Biopharm acquires Australian lab equipment manufacturer and molecular biology multiplex specialist AusDiagnostics (FOTO)
Darmstadt (ots) - Gaining new market segments in clinical diagnostics - globally
unique position as system supplier in laboratory diagnostics sector
R-Biopharm AG, a leading German biotechnology company operating on a global
scale, announced the acquisition of AusDiagnostics. R-Biopharm is expanding its
product portfolio with the addition of the Australian specialist and
manufacturer of molecular biology multiplex diagnostics, extraction reagents,
and laboratory automation equipment. The company is thereby unlocking new market
segments in clinical diagnostics and continuing on its path of steady
internationalization. "The existing and future molecular biology multiplex
analysis platforms for syndrome testing from system supplier AusDiagnostics
broadens our molecular biology expertise and perfectly complements our present
clinical diagnostics portfolio," states Christian Dreher, CEO of R-Biopharm.
"The acquisition strengthens our position as a reliable partner for system
solutions and offers our customers additional options for diagnostics."
Upon its establishment in 2006, the Australian company introduced its patented
Multiplex Tandem PCR (MT-PCR) on the market. The current technology allows the
simultaneous detection of up to 24 pathogens or resistance genes from a single
sample, thus shortening the lengthy test procedure in human and animal
diagnostics as well as environmental, agricultural, and food analysis. The
analysis platform is used in laboratories and hospitals throughout the world for
detecting a broad range of diseases.
AusDiagnostics CEO Scott Gilroy said that the transaction marked an exciting new
chapter for the company: "Both AusDiagnostics and R-Biopharm AG share the same
commitment to innovation in the biotechnology space. This acquisition
strengthens AusDiagnostics and will accelerate our global presence. We've
experienced tremendous, industry-leading growth over the past two years, which
has been underpinned by our broad suite of innovative products, talented team,
and incredible, loyal customers. Joining the R-Biopharm group will allow us to
further build on this and continue to deliver exceptional products and service
for our Australian and international customers."
AusDiagnostics currently has 92 employees with offices in New Zealand, the USA,
and Great Britain. Its production facilities in Australia and Great Britain
supply a steadily growing network of more than 25 distributors and partners
around the world - from which R-Biopharm expects further synergy effects for
production as well as international service and support in its clinical
diagnostics line.
About R-Biopharm
R-Biopharm AG, located in Darmstadt, is one of Germany's leading biotechnology
companies. It considers itself as a pioneer for health and quality of life. The
company´s aspiration is to provide the highest possible precision, safety,
clarity and certainty with excellent products and solutions - in prevention,
therapy and healing. Research and development at R-Biopharm has developed agile
processes in order to take on new challenges to accompany a steadily growing
world population into a new health era with sustainable solutions.
As an internationally recognized leader, R-Biopharm stands for the development
of excellent technologies, products and solutions in the fields of Clinical
Diagnostics, Nutrition Care and Food and Feed Analytics. R-Biopharm is the
global market leader for test systems in the field of allergen analysis. The
biotechnology company is known for its products that are of high importance for
human health. To this end, it unites development, production and sales under one
roof and is successfully represented in more than 120 countries worldwide -
through 28 subsidiaries and 120 distributors. Founded in 1988, the family-run
company employs a total of around 1,300 people worldwide (690 at its
headquarters in Darmstadt) and was repeatedly recognized with the
"Sustainability Award" for sustainable and profitable growth. R-Biopharm is
cultivating a value-oriented corporate culture and management and is family-run
in the second generation. The Chairman of the Board of Directors is Christian
Dreher.
Press contact:
Simone Feiler
Head of Corporate Brand Communication
https://r-biopharm.com/
https://r-biopharm.com/news-press/download-gallery/
R-Biopharm AG
An der neuen Bergstraße 17
64297 Darmstadt, Germany
Tel.: +49 61 51 - 81 02-538
Mobile: +49 160 - 55 273 60
Fax: +49 61 51 - 81 02-40
Email: mailto:s.feiler@r-biopharm.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129757/5240813
OTS: R-Biopharm AG
