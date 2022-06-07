R-Biopharm acquires Australian lab equipment manufacturer and molecular biology multiplex specialist AusDiagnostics (FOTO)

Darmstadt (ots) - Gaining new market segments in clinical diagnostics - globally

unique position as system supplier in laboratory diagnostics sector



R-Biopharm AG, a leading German biotechnology company operating on a global

scale, announced the acquisition of AusDiagnostics. R-Biopharm is expanding its

product portfolio with the addition of the Australian specialist and

manufacturer of molecular biology multiplex diagnostics, extraction reagents,

and laboratory automation equipment. The company is thereby unlocking new market

segments in clinical diagnostics and continuing on its path of steady

internationalization. "The existing and future molecular biology multiplex

analysis platforms for syndrome testing from system supplier AusDiagnostics

broadens our molecular biology expertise and perfectly complements our present

clinical diagnostics portfolio," states Christian Dreher, CEO of R-Biopharm.

"The acquisition strengthens our position as a reliable partner for system

solutions and offers our customers additional options for diagnostics."





Upon its establishment in 2006, the Australian company introduced its patentedMultiplex Tandem PCR (MT-PCR) on the market. The current technology allows thesimultaneous detection of up to 24 pathogens or resistance genes from a singlesample, thus shortening the lengthy test procedure in human and animaldiagnostics as well as environmental, agricultural, and food analysis. Theanalysis platform is used in laboratories and hospitals throughout the world fordetecting a broad range of diseases.AusDiagnostics CEO Scott Gilroy said that the transaction marked an exciting newchapter for the company: "Both AusDiagnostics and R-Biopharm AG share the samecommitment to innovation in the biotechnology space. This acquisitionstrengthens AusDiagnostics and will accelerate our global presence. We'veexperienced tremendous, industry-leading growth over the past two years, whichhas been underpinned by our broad suite of innovative products, talented team,and incredible, loyal customers. Joining the R-Biopharm group will allow us tofurther build on this and continue to deliver exceptional products and servicefor our Australian and international customers."AusDiagnostics currently has 92 employees with offices in New Zealand, the USA,and Great Britain. Its production facilities in Australia and Great Britainsupply a steadily growing network of more than 25 distributors and partnersaround the world - from which R-Biopharm expects further synergy effects forproduction as well as international service and support in its clinicaldiagnostics line.About R-BiopharmR-Biopharm AG, located in Darmstadt, is one of Germany's leading biotechnologycompanies. It considers itself as a pioneer for health and quality of life. Thecompany´s aspiration is to provide the highest possible precision, safety,clarity and certainty with excellent products and solutions - in prevention,therapy and healing. Research and development at R-Biopharm has developed agileprocesses in order to take on new challenges to accompany a steadily growingworld population into a new health era with sustainable solutions.As an internationally recognized leader, R-Biopharm stands for the developmentof excellent technologies, products and solutions in the fields of ClinicalDiagnostics, Nutrition Care and Food and Feed Analytics. R-Biopharm is theglobal market leader for test systems in the field of allergen analysis. Thebiotechnology company is known for its products that are of high importance forhuman health. To this end, it unites development, production and sales under oneroof and is successfully represented in more than 120 countries worldwide -through 28 subsidiaries and 120 distributors. Founded in 1988, the family-runcompany employs a total of around 1,300 people worldwide (690 at itsheadquarters in Darmstadt) and was repeatedly recognized with the"Sustainability Award" for sustainable and profitable growth. R-Biopharm iscultivating a value-oriented corporate culture and management and is family-runin the second generation. The Chairman of the Board of Directors is ChristianDreher.