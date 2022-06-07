Landis+Gyr's EV Charging Business Picks Up Speed with Software Contract in New Zealand
Cham, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Meridian Energy will deploy the OCEAN
Charge Point Management System for the management and monetization of their
public charging network across the country.
Etrel, a Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) company providing integrated e-mobility
solutions, and Meridian Energy, New Zealand's largest electricity generator,
signed an agreement to adopt the Etrel OCEAN Charge Point Management System for
the management and monetization of Meridian's public charging network across the
country.
Etrel provides integrated EV charging solutions that support the deployment of
electric vehicles by focusing primarily on charging technology for powering
electric vehicles with green energy sources. Therefore, the selection of Etrel
was a perfect match for Meridian, which generates electricity entirely from
renewable sources - wind, water and sun.
Meridian's utmost priority is to ensure that its users have a smooth transition
and experience using its EV charging network. OCEAN's white-label app will help
them increase customer intimacy and build brand awareness while providing an
outstanding charging experience. On top of this, OCEAN's extensive integration
capabilities will allow Meridian to connect today's service offering with its EV
charging service, making it easier for its private and business customers to
switch to electric vehicles.
Tim Calder, Emerging Markets and Innovation Lead at Meridian is excited by the
opportunity of working with Etrel to bring this software to the New Zealand
market: "We know driving electric vehicles is not only great for the environment
but also a great experience and we want to make sure that using our EV charging
network is no different. Partnering with Etrel means EV drivers using our
charging network will be well supported and get that great experience especially
across key moments like signing up, finding and using a charger and making
payment".
"We are proud to support Meridian's ambitious EV charging network rollout and
help reach New Zealand's energy transition objectives", said Rok Poteko, Head of
Software Sales at Etrel. "People are at the core of our e-mobility solutions -
from the EV drivers who use our white-label app to our partners who manage their
customers' journey in the back-end system. We will enable Meridian to provide a
seamless EV charging experience."
About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management
solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering
analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and
consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of
software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to
decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021
and committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Landis+Gyr manages energy
better - since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr
employs around 6,500 talented people across five continents. For more
information, please visit our website http://www.landisgyr.com/ .
Etrel, a Landis+Gyr company, is a provider of integrated e-mobility solutions,
pioneering INCH interactive charging for electric vehicles, and OCEAN, a
comprehensive software platform for EV charging network management. Etrel's
innovative and sustainable charging solutions help accelerate electric mobility
in over 40 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit our website
www.etrel.com. (http://www.etrel.com/)
