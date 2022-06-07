checkAd

Landis+Gyr's EV Charging Business Picks Up Speed with Software Contract in New Zealand

Cham, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Meridian Energy will deploy the OCEAN
Charge Point Management System for the management and monetization of their
public charging network across the country.

Etrel, a Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) company providing integrated e-mobility
solutions, and Meridian Energy, New Zealand's largest electricity generator,
signed an agreement to adopt the Etrel OCEAN Charge Point Management System for
the management and monetization of Meridian's public charging network across the
country.

Etrel provides integrated EV charging solutions that support the deployment of
electric vehicles by focusing primarily on charging technology for powering
electric vehicles with green energy sources. Therefore, the selection of Etrel
was a perfect match for Meridian, which generates electricity entirely from
renewable sources - wind, water and sun.

Meridian's utmost priority is to ensure that its users have a smooth transition
and experience using its EV charging network. OCEAN's white-label app will help
them increase customer intimacy and build brand awareness while providing an
outstanding charging experience. On top of this, OCEAN's extensive integration
capabilities will allow Meridian to connect today's service offering with its EV
charging service, making it easier for its private and business customers to
switch to electric vehicles.

Tim Calder, Emerging Markets and Innovation Lead at Meridian is excited by the
opportunity of working with Etrel to bring this software to the New Zealand
market: "We know driving electric vehicles is not only great for the environment
but also a great experience and we want to make sure that using our EV charging
network is no different. Partnering with Etrel means EV drivers using our
charging network will be well supported and get that great experience especially
across key moments like signing up, finding and using a charger and making
payment".

"We are proud to support Meridian's ambitious EV charging network rollout and
help reach New Zealand's energy transition objectives", said Rok Poteko, Head of
Software Sales at Etrel. "People are at the core of our e-mobility solutions -
from the EV drivers who use our white-label app to our partners who manage their
customers' journey in the back-end system. We will enable Meridian to provide a
seamless EV charging experience."

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management
solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering
analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and
consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of
software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to
decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021
and committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Landis+Gyr manages energy
better - since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr
employs around 6,500 talented people across five continents. For more
information, please visit our website http://www.landisgyr.com/ .

Etrel, a Landis+Gyr company, is a provider of integrated e-mobility solutions,
pioneering INCH interactive charging for electric vehicles, and OCEAN, a
comprehensive software platform for EV charging network management. Etrel's
innovative and sustainable charging solutions help accelerate electric mobility
in over 40 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit our website
www.etrel.com. (http://www.etrel.com/)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672109/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Melissa van Anraad

Head of PR

Phone +41 41 935 63 98

mailto:Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com

Investor inquiries: mailto:ir@landisgyr.com

Media inquiries: mailto:pr@landisgyr.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74293/5240829
OTS: Landis+Gyr



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  24   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Landis+Gyr's EV Charging Business Picks Up Speed with Software Contract in New Zealand Meridian Energy will deploy the OCEAN Charge Point Management System for the management and monetization of their public charging network across the country. Etrel, a Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) company providing integrated e-mobility solutions, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Außergewöhnliches Design kommt nach Hause: Whirlpool-Marken kehren zum Fuorisalone zurück
/C O R R E C T I O N -- Vayyar Imaging/
CargoX Blockchain Technology Takes Flight in Egypt
Vayyar Imaging sichert sich von Koch Disruptive Technologies geleitete Serie-E-Finanzierung mit 10 ...
Wiesenhof-Chef zu Preisen im Supermarkt: Da kommt noch etwas auf die Verbraucher zu
FUN WINE KÜNDIGT LEGENDÄRE MUSIKKÜNSTLERIN CHRISTINA AGUILERA ALS "CHIEF ...
AlphaESS und Maxeon Solar Technologies verkünden strategische Partnerschaft für eine ...
OpenLight stellt Markenidentität und Technologieportfolio vor, um die weltweit erste offene ...
Medison Pharma Announces Multi-Regional Partnership Agreement with argenx to Commercialize ...
"nd.Der Tag": Kommentar zur Debatte über eine Übergewinnsteuer
Titel
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Abgasskandal: EuGH-Generalanwalt widerspricht im Thermofenster-Streit BGH / Verbraucher hat Ansprüche ...
RETURN OF MARTINI REINVENTION: elit(TM) Vodka's Global Cocktail Competition is Back with a Sustainable Twist
Climate tech's major funding gap spotlighted in new pitch deck collection curated by Pitch ...
Deutscher Raiffeisentag: Özdemir stärkt Genossenschaften / DRV-Präsident Holzenkamp fordert ...
KUBIKx und Ninepointfive investieren drei Millionen Euro in neuen Kommunikationsdienst für ...
TXOne Networks presents the EdgeIPS Pro 216 High Port Density IPS Array for advanced OT Core ...
Huawei und Skyscanner gehen Flugpartnerschaft ein, um den Verbrauchern noch mehr Auswahl auf Petal ...
Videotron Partners With EMnify to Power New Enterprise IoT Connectivity Offering
Bitget ernennt Gracy Chen zur Geschäftsführerin
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Bau einer großen Batterie-Fabrik in Bitterfeld-Wolfen ist geplatzt
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Myles Peacock Appointed Worldwide CEO of Investis Digital
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)