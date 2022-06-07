Landis+Gyr's EV Charging Business Picks Up Speed with Software Contract in New Zealand

Cham, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Meridian Energy will deploy the OCEAN

Etrel provides integrated EV charging solutions that support the deployment ofelectric vehicles by focusing primarily on charging technology for poweringelectric vehicles with green energy sources. Therefore, the selection of Etrelwas a perfect match for Meridian, which generates electricity entirely fromrenewable sources - wind, water and sun.Meridian's utmost priority is to ensure that its users have a smooth transitionand experience using its EV charging network. OCEAN's white-label app will helpthem increase customer intimacy and build brand awareness while providing anoutstanding charging experience. On top of this, OCEAN's extensive integrationcapabilities will allow Meridian to connect today's service offering with its EVcharging service, making it easier for its private and business customers toswitch to electric vehicles.Tim Calder, Emerging Markets and Innovation Lead at Meridian is excited by theopportunity of working with Etrel to bring this software to the New Zealandmarket: "We know driving electric vehicles is not only great for the environmentbut also a great experience and we want to make sure that using our EV chargingnetwork is no different. Partnering with Etrel means EV drivers using ourcharging network will be well supported and get that great experience especiallyacross key moments like signing up, finding and using a charger and makingpayment"."We are proud to support Meridian's ambitious EV charging network rollout andhelp reach New Zealand's energy transition objectives", said Rok Poteko, Head ofSoftware Sales at Etrel. "People are at the core of our e-mobility solutions -from the EV drivers who use our white-label app to our partners who manage theircustomers' journey in the back-end system. We will enable Meridian to provide aseamless EV charging experience."About Landis+GyrLandis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy managementsolutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empoweringanalytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities andconsumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio ofsoftware, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver todecarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021and committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Landis+Gyr manages energybetter - since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyremploys around 6,500 talented people across five continents. For moreinformation, please visit our website http://www.landisgyr.com/ .Etrel, a Landis+Gyr company, is a provider of integrated e-mobility solutions,pioneering INCH interactive charging for electric vehicles, and OCEAN, acomprehensive software platform for EV charging network management. Etrel'sinnovative and sustainable charging solutions help accelerate electric mobilityin over 40 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit our websitewww.etrel.com. (http://www.etrel.com/)