TXOne Networks Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022 (FOTO)
SAN FRANCISCO/TAIPEI (ots) - TXOne Networks wins categories "Most Innovative
Critical Infrastructure Protection", ''Hot Company ICS/SCADA Security" and "Best
Product Industrial Cybersecurity" in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC
2022
At TXOne Networks we are proud to announce that we have won the following awards
from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information
security magazine:
At TXOne Networks we are proud to announce that we have won the following awards
from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information
security magazine:
- "Most Innovative Critical Infrastructure Protection"
- ''Hot Company ICS/SCADA Security"
- "Best Product Industrial Cybersecurity"
"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity
awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary
as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the
competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts
from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased. We are happy to see that our
solutions including the Stellar series, the Edge series, Trend Micro Portable
Security 3, and the OT Defense Console are not only well received by our
customers and partners, but that they have been recognized by the awards jury,"
said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks.
"TXOne Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to become
winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective
solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk
and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of
Cyber Defense Magazine.
TXOne Networks is thrilled to be a member of this group of winners, which can be
found here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/
TXOne's threat researchers Mars Cheng and Selmon Yang are honored to give a talk
at the RSA Conference on June 9 (2:10 PM - 3:00 PM PT, Moscone West 2006). Join
them and learn more about the "Deconstructive Take-Over of Mitsubishi Electric
Ecosystems" and our OT Zero Trust concept.
Join the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022 virtually at,
https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .
About TXOne Networks
TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments
through the OT zero trust methodology. At TXOne Networks, we work together with
both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop
practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks
offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network
and mission-critical devices in a real-time defense-in-depth manner.
http://www.txone.com
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and
information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed
and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security
professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world
stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information
technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for
free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud
member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at
https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com
and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most
informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a
webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec
knowledge is power.
Contact:
TXOne Networks press contact:
mailto:lynette_lee@txone.comtel.
+886 2-2378-9666 ext.5133
European press contacts TXOne Networks:
GlobalCom PR-Network GmbH
Martin Uffmann / Caroline Hannig-Sachon
mailto:martin@gcpr.net / mailto:caroline@gcpr.net
Tel.: +49 (0)89 360 363-41 / -42
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5240886
OTS: TXOne Networks
