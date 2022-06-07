TXOne Networks Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022 (FOTO)

SAN FRANCISCO/TAIPEI (ots) - TXOne Networks wins categories "Most Innovative

Critical Infrastructure Protection", ''Hot Company ICS/SCADA Security" and "Best

Product Industrial Cybersecurity" in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC

2022



At TXOne Networks we are proud to announce that we have won the following awards

from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information

security magazine:





- "Most Innovative Critical Infrastructure Protection"- ''Hot Company ICS/SCADA Security"- "Best Product Industrial Cybersecurity""We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurityawards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversaryas an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew thecompetition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec expertsfrom around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased. We are happy to see that oursolutions including the Stellar series, the Edge series, Trend Micro PortableSecurity 3, and the OT Defense Console are not only well received by ourcustomers and partners, but that they have been recognized by the awards jury,"said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks."TXOne Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to becomewinners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effectivesolution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber riskand get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher ofCyber Defense Magazine.TXOne Networks is thrilled to be a member of this group of winners, which can befound here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/TXOne's threat researchers Mars Cheng and Selmon Yang are honored to give a talkat the RSA Conference on June 9 (2:10 PM - 3:00 PM PT, Moscone West 2006). Jointhem and learn more about the "Deconstructive Take-Over of Mitsubishi ElectricEcosystems" and our OT Zero Trust concept.Join the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022 virtually at,https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .About TXOne NetworksTXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability andsafety of industrial control systems and operational technology environmentsthrough the OT zero trust methodology. At TXOne Networks, we work together withboth leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to developpractical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networksoffers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT networkand mission-critical devices in a real-time defense-in-depth manner.http://www.txone.comAbout Cyber Defense MagazineCyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news andinformation for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managedand published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information securityprofessionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-worldstories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the informationtechnology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online forfree, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proudmember of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us athttps://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.comand https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the mostinformative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join awebinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosecknowledge is power.Contact:TXOne Networks press contact:mailto:lynette_lee@txone.comtel.+886 2-2378-9666 ext.5133European press contacts TXOne Networks:GlobalCom PR-Network GmbHMartin Uffmann / Caroline Hannig-Sachonmailto:martin@gcpr.net / mailto:caroline@gcpr.netTel.: +49 (0)89 360 363-41 / -42Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5240886OTS: TXOne Networks