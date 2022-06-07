checkAd

LeoVegas Says Assisting Swedish Economic Crime Authority in Insider Trading Probe

  • (PLX AI) – LeoVegas says is fully assisting the Swedish Economic Crime Authority in a preliminary investigation concerning suspected insider trading in the company’s shares.
  • LeoVegas says no employee, member in the management team or board member in the Company has been notified about any criminal suspicion
  • LeoVegas has no further information to provide
Autor: PLX AI
