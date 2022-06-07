Jared Koesten Appointed Global Chief Talent Officer of Investis Digital
Investis Digital (https://www.investisdigital.com/) , a leading global digital
communications company, announced today that Jared Koesten has been appointed
global chief talent officer, effective immediately. In his role, Koesten will
work with Worldwide CEO Myles Peacock
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/mylespeacock/) to transform the company through
talent.
"As we transform to better meet the needs of our clients and the market, I'm
hyper-focused on attracting and keeping the right talent, and Jared is the right
leader to do just that," said Peacock. "He has proven himself many times over
that he knows how to build transformational cultures."
"Investis Digital is on an incredible journey to lead our industry by being an
innovative partner that helps our clients accelerate their growth," said
Koesten. "I am eager to help an already-successful company become a talent
magnet by building a leading employer brand."
Koesten has provided human resources expertise for more than 20 years, including
10+ in the advertising/marketing industry, where he has provided global
oversight in the areas of talent and performance management, employee
experience, talent acquisition, and employee development.
An Omnicom alum, most recently, Koesten was worldwide chief talent officer at
CreativeDrive. There, he led the implementation of programs resulting in
significantly higher year-over-year retention, improved employee satisfaction,
and a stronger employer brand that attracted thousands of job inquiries per
month. He further played a critical role in leading the company through rapid
growth, multiple acquisitions/integrations, and private equity exit to Accenture
Interactive.
Investis Digital is a global digital communications company. Through a
proprietary approach we call Connected Content(TM), we unite compelling
communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performance marketing to
help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business
performance. A unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service
allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is
secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 600 digital experts across 9
global offices. To learn more, please visit https://www.InvestisDigital.com .
Contact Details
Investis Digital
Kristen Kalupski
+1 312-933-6714
mailto:Kristen.kalupski@investisdigital.com
Company Website
https://www.investisdigital.com
Investis Digital is a global digital communications company. Through a
proprietary approach we call Connected Content(TM), we unite compelling
communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performance marketing to
help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business
performance. A unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service
allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is
secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 600 digital experts across 9
global offices. To learn more, please visit https://www.InvestisDigital.com .
