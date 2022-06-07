Jared Koesten Appointed Global Chief Talent Officer of Investis Digital

Investis Digital (https://www.investisdigital.com/) , a leading global digital

communications company, announced today that Jared Koesten has been appointed

global chief talent officer, effective immediately. In his role, Koesten will

work with Worldwide CEO Myles Peacock

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/mylespeacock/) to transform the company through

talent.



"As we transform to better meet the needs of our clients and the market, I'm

hyper-focused on attracting and keeping the right talent, and Jared is the right

leader to do just that," said Peacock. "He has proven himself many times over

that he knows how to build transformational cultures."



