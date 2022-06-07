Target Now Sees Q2 Operating Margin Around 2%
- (PLX AI) – Target planning additional markdowns, removing excess inventory and canceling orders.
- Target planning for continued strength in frequency categories like Food & Beverage, Household Essentials and Beauty
- Target planning more conservatively in discretionary categories like Home
- Target now expects its second-quarter operating margin rate will be in a range around 2%
- Target continues to expect full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit range
