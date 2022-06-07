J.M. Smucker FY Outlook Considerably Below Consensus Expecatations
(PLX AI) – J.M. Smucker Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 7.85-8.25 vs. consensus USD 8.91.Sees FY net sales growth 3.5-4.5%Guidance reflects an estimated unfavorable impact to sales of 2 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $0.90 related to the …
- Sees FY net sales growth 3.5-4.5%
- Guidance reflects an estimated unfavorable impact to sales of 2 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $0.90 related to the recall of certain Jif peanut butter products
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.23
- Q4 sales USD 113.6 million
