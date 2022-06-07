Geneva Association General Assembly appoints 4 new Board members; organisation highlights sustainability as top priority for the insurance industry as it becomes a supporting institution to UNEP-FI's Principles for Sustainable Insurance

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - Following The Geneva Association's 2022 General

Assembly last week, the organisation announces two key developments:



- The election of four new members to its Board of Directors: Lard Friese , CEO,

Aegon; Xi LUO , Chairman, People's Insurance Company of China; Hiroshi Shimizu

, President and CEO, Nippon Life; Peter Zaffino , Chairman & CEO, AIG.

- The Geneva Association's joining the United Nations Environment

Programme-Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance

(PSI).



The Geneva Association's 49th General Assembly brought together 57 global

insurance CEOs over 2-3 June in Venice, Italy. Titled Building Bridges to a More

Sustainable Future , the event explored how global challenges, from climate

change to economic volatility, are impacting the insurance industry and how

insurers can best support society in navigating these crises.





Recent shocks like the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine have catalysedinstitutions to hone their ESG agendas for maximum impact. General Assemblydiscussions highlighted that for insurers, this means- Increasing resilience to climate change by combining mitigation efforts andadaptation measures, incentivising risk reduction and providing disasterrelief through insurance coverage- Promoting not only environmental but also social sustainability acrossunderwriting, investments and operations- Tackling protection gaps so that a greater number of people, especially in themost vulnerable contexts, can access insurance coverage- Promoting individuals' physical, mental and financial wellbeing throughinnovative products and servicesChristian Mumenthaler , Chairman of The Geneva Association and CEO of Swiss Re,said: "Discussions at our General Assembly revealed that geopolitical tensions,economic volatility, social inequality and climate change are key concerns forus all. I am pleased that The Geneva Association has become a supportinginstitution of UNEP-FI's Principles for Sustainable Insurance, reinforcing thatsustainability - the E, the S, and the G - is a central issue for the industry.I also warmly welcome Lard Friese, Xi LUO, Hiroshi Shimizu and Peter Zaffino tothe Geneva Association Board of Directors. As representatives of Europe, China,Japan and the United States, their views will be instrumental to ensuring ouragenda captures the priorities of insurers around the globe."Jad Ariss, Managing Director of The Geneva Association, commented: "Thechallenges before us, as an industry and as a society, require coordinatedthinking and action. Our annual meeting was a powerful platform for 57 of ourmember CEOs around the world to align, particularly on their social andenvironmental ambitions. Sustainability is clearly the dominant priority forinsurance companies and their customers today. We are proud to become asupporting institution to the UNEP-FI PSI."The Geneva Association is the only global association of insurance companies;its members are insurance and reinsurance CEOs. Based on rigorous researchconducted in collaboration with its members, academic institutions andmultilateral organisations, The Geneva Association investigates key risk areasthat are likely to impact the insurance industry, develops recommendations andprovides a platform for stakeholders to discuss them. In total, the companies ofGeneva Association members are headquartered in 26 countries around the world;manage USD 21 trillion in assets; employ more than 2.5 million people; andprotect 2.6 billion people.https://www.genevaassociation.org/news/press-releases/new-board-members-PSI-june-2022Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833533/The_Geneva_Association_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833534/The_Geneva_Association_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714100/Geneva_Association_Logo.jpgContact:Pamela Corn,Director Communications,The Geneva Association,+41 44 200 49 96,pamela_corn@genevaassociation.orgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163501/5241381OTS: The Geneva Association