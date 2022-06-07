checkAd

TechSmith Camtasia 2022 New creative possibilities with cursor features and optimized video effects

Okemos, Michigan (ots) - TechSmith Corporation (https://www.techsmith.com/) ,
experts in visual communication, today announced the new version of its
acclaimed Camtasia video software. TechSmith Camtasia 2022
(https://www.techsmith.com/video-editor.html) offers a host of new features that
enable users to record and edit video more quickly and creatively. This release
is focused on helping customers tell a compelling story with their mouse cursor
and easily add visual effects and treatments that make videos more engaging. New
transitions, templates, elements, and other creative enhancements, such as Blend
Mode, make it easier than ever to create more professional and visually
captivating videos in even less time. In addition to these creative
enhancements, TechSmith has revolutionized how videos are edited. Camtasia 2022
videos can now be sent to TechSmith Audiate
(https://www.techsmith.com/audiate.html) for automatic transcription and the
ability to edit them like a text document. Audiate can then send the project
back to Camtasia with all changes synched on the timeline.

Camtasia 2022 is available now for $299.99 USD from the TechSmith online store
(https://www.techsmith.com/store/camtasia) and select resellers. Customers with
an active Maintenance contract will receive the upgrade for free. Discounted
pricing is available for existing customers upgrading from Camtasia 2021 and
Camtasia 2020. A 30-day trial version can be downloaded from the Camtasia
website (https://www.techsmith.com/video-editor.html) .The software is available
in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese.

About TechSmith

TechSmith screen capture and recording software products, Snagit
(https://www.techsmith.com/screen-capture.html) and Camtasia
(https://www.techsmith.com/video-editor.html) , are perfect for anyone who wants
to create and share images and videos for better training, tutorials, lessons,
and everyday communication.

Contact:

TechSmith Corporation
Sarah Sanders
International Business Strategist
2405 Woodlake Drive
Okemos, MI 48864-5910 USA
Email: mailto:press@techsmith.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158904/5241711
OTS: TechSmith



