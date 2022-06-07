Okemos, Michigan (ots) - TechSmith Corporation (https://www.techsmith.com/) ,experts in visual communication, today announced the new version of itsacclaimed Camtasia video software. TechSmith Camtasia 2022(https://www.techsmith.com/video-editor.html) offers a host of new features thatenable users to record and edit video more quickly and creatively. This releaseis focused on helping customers tell a compelling story with their mouse cursorand easily add visual effects and treatments that make videos more engaging. Newtransitions, templates, elements, and other creative enhancements, such as BlendMode, make it easier than ever to create more professional and visuallycaptivating videos in even less time. In addition to these creativeenhancements, TechSmith has revolutionized how videos are edited. Camtasia 2022videos can now be sent to TechSmith Audiate(https://www.techsmith.com/audiate.html) for automatic transcription and theability to edit them like a text document. Audiate can then send the projectback to Camtasia with all changes synched on the timeline.Camtasia 2022 is available now for $299.99 USD from the TechSmith online store(https://www.techsmith.com/store/camtasia) and select resellers. Customers withan active Maintenance contract will receive the upgrade for free. Discountedpricing is available for existing customers upgrading from Camtasia 2021 andCamtasia 2020. A 30-day trial version can be downloaded from the Camtasiawebsite (https://www.techsmith.com/video-editor.html) .The software is availablein English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese.About TechSmithTechSmith screen capture and recording software products, Snagit(https://www.techsmith.com/screen-capture.html) and Camtasia(https://www.techsmith.com/video-editor.html) , are perfect for anyone who wantsto create and share images and videos for better training, tutorials, lessons,and everyday communication.Contact:TechSmith CorporationSarah SandersInternational Business Strategist2405 Woodlake DriveOkemos, MI 48864-5910 USAEmail: mailto:press@techsmith.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158904/5241711OTS: TechSmith