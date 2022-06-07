(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a conditional order agreement to supply 64 V235-15.0 MW wind turbines for EnBW's 900 MW He Dreiht offshore wind project in 2025.In addition, Vestas will deliver a multi-year solution to service the wind project when …

Vestas Gets 900 MW Conditional Order for Offshore Turbines in Germany

