Vestas Gets 900 MW Conditional Order for Offshore Turbines in Germany
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a conditional order agreement to supply 64 V235-15.0 MW wind turbines for EnBW's 900 MW He Dreiht offshore wind project in 2025.In addition, Vestas will deliver a multi-year solution to service the wind project when …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a conditional order agreement to supply 64 V235-15.0 MW wind turbines for EnBW's 900 MW He Dreiht offshore wind project in 2025.
- In addition, Vestas will deliver a multi-year solution to service the wind project when operational
- Vestas has also entered a conditional agreement with Cadeler, a leading supplier within offshore wind installation services, for the transportation and installation of the turbines for the He Dreiht project
- Installation is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2025, with full park commissioning anticipated for the fourth quarter of the same year
