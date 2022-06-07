checkAd

Rohde & Schwarz opens software development lab in Rwanda (FOTO)

Munich/Kigali (ots) - Rohde & Schwarz officially opened its new software
development lab in Kigali, Rwanda on June 6, 2022. It is the technology
company's first research and development initiative on the African continent.

Rohde & Schwarz develops, produces and markets innovative information and
communications technology products for professional users. The independent
company has an extensive sales and service network in more than 70 countries. In
addition to its established business fields, Rohde & Schwarz has made
substantial investments in future technologies such as 6G, quantum technology,
the industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence and cloud
technology.

Until now, the Rohde & Schwarz presence on the African continent has been
limited to sales activities. The software lab in the Rwandan capital of Kigali
is both the Munich based company's first subsidiary in central Africa and also
its first R&D location anywhere on the continent.Peter Riedel, President and COO
of Rohde & Schwarz, says: "Africa is an enormous growth market and Rwanda is a
trailblazer in digitalization." Rohde & Schwarz is making a long-term commitment
for sustainable growth and stability. "We want to develop products for the
global market together with our team in Rwanda," says Mr. Riedel.

Rohde & Schwarz will cooperate closely with local partners and support talent in
the country. This is yet another reason why the technology company's new lab is
receiving prominent support. The opening ceremony was attended by President Paul
Kagame along with Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT & Innovation and Dr. Valentine
Uwamariya, Minister of Education.

In the spirit of the Rohde & Schwarz subsidiary in Singapore, which has grown
into a major Asian hub over the past 25 years, the company will be continuously
expanding the new lab in Kigali - next steps will include activities in the area
of Cybersecurity and support of local students and engineers. The official
opening ceremony, which was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions, once
again underscored the importance of this project.

Contact:

Press contact Rohde & Schwarz headquarters :
Christian Reiter (phone : +49 89 4129 13958 ; email :
mailto:press@rohde-schwarz.com)
http://www.rohde-schwarz.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75527/5242008
OTS: Rohde & Schwarz



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  36   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Rohde & Schwarz opens software development lab in Rwanda (FOTO) Rohde & Schwarz officially opened its new software development lab in Kigali, Rwanda on June 6, 2022. It is the technology company's first research and development initiative on the African continent. Rohde & Schwarz develops, produces and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
/C O R R E C T I O N -- Vayyar Imaging/
Dr. Oetker hält im Geschäftsjahr 2021 das hohe Vorjahresniveau / Auswirkungen der ...
Usbekistan als neue Benchmark für Investoren, die nach alternativen Märkten suchen (FOTO)
Wiesenhof-Chef zu Preisen im Supermarkt: Da kommt noch etwas auf die Verbraucher zu
CleverConnect und Talentry fusionieren: Ein neuer SaaS-Champion für Talent Acquisition entsteht in Europa (FOTO)
"nd.Der Tag": Kommentar zur Debatte über eine Übergewinnsteuer
FUN WINE KÜNDIGT LEGENDÄRE MUSIKKÜNSTLERIN CHRISTINA AGUILERA ALS "CHIEF ...
AlphaESS und Maxeon Solar Technologies verkünden strategische Partnerschaft für eine ...
Greentech Plan A opens London office to help UK businesses decarbonise and improve their ESG ...
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Factsheet für Enterprise Endpoint Security Software 2022
Titel
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Abgasskandal: EuGH-Generalanwalt widerspricht im Thermofenster-Streit BGH / Verbraucher hat Ansprüche ...
Climate tech's major funding gap spotlighted in new pitch deck collection curated by Pitch ...
Deutscher Raiffeisentag: Özdemir stärkt Genossenschaften / DRV-Präsident Holzenkamp fordert ...
KUBIKx und Ninepointfive investieren drei Millionen Euro in neuen Kommunikationsdienst für ...
TXOne Networks presents the EdgeIPS Pro 216 High Port Density IPS Array for advanced OT Core ...
Videotron Partners With EMnify to Power New Enterprise IoT Connectivity Offering
Bitget ernennt Gracy Chen zur Geschäftsführerin
UL von Siemens Gamesa zur Durchführung der Zertifizierung auf der Grundlage der Einhaltung des ...
GLS-Bank-Chef Thomas Jorberg ist "European Banker of the Year 2021" (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Bau einer großen Batterie-Fabrik in Bitterfeld-Wolfen ist geplatzt
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Myles Peacock Appointed Worldwide CEO of Investis Digital
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)