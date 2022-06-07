Rohde & Schwarz opens software development lab in Rwanda (FOTO)

Munich/Kigali (ots) - Rohde & Schwarz officially opened its new software

Until now, the Rohde & Schwarz presence on the African continent has beenlimited to sales activities. The software lab in the Rwandan capital of Kigaliis both the Munich based company's first subsidiary in central Africa and alsoits first R&D location anywhere on the continent.Peter Riedel, President and COOof Rohde & Schwarz, says: "Africa is an enormous growth market and Rwanda is atrailblazer in digitalization." Rohde & Schwarz is making a long-term commitmentfor sustainable growth and stability. "We want to develop products for theglobal market together with our team in Rwanda," says Mr. Riedel.Rohde & Schwarz will cooperate closely with local partners and support talent inthe country. This is yet another reason why the technology company's new lab isreceiving prominent support. The opening ceremony was attended by President PaulKagame along with Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT & Innovation and Dr. ValentineUwamariya, Minister of Education.In the spirit of the Rohde & Schwarz subsidiary in Singapore, which has growninto a major Asian hub over the past 25 years, the company will be continuouslyexpanding the new lab in Kigali - next steps will include activities in the areaof Cybersecurity and support of local students and engineers. The officialopening ceremony, which was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions, onceagain underscored the importance of this project.Contact:Press contact Rohde & Schwarz headquarters :Christian Reiter (phone : +49 89 4129 13958 ; email :mailto:press@rohde-schwarz.com)http://www.rohde-schwarz.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75527/5242008OTS: Rohde & Schwarz