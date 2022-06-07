Rohde & Schwarz opens software development lab in Rwanda (FOTO)
Munich/Kigali (ots) - Rohde & Schwarz officially opened its new software
development lab in Kigali, Rwanda on June 6, 2022. It is the technology
company's first research and development initiative on the African continent.
Rohde & Schwarz develops, produces and markets innovative information and
communications technology products for professional users. The independent
company has an extensive sales and service network in more than 70 countries. In
addition to its established business fields, Rohde & Schwarz has made
substantial investments in future technologies such as 6G, quantum technology,
the industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence and cloud
technology.
development lab in Kigali, Rwanda on June 6, 2022. It is the technology
company's first research and development initiative on the African continent.
Rohde & Schwarz develops, produces and markets innovative information and
communications technology products for professional users. The independent
company has an extensive sales and service network in more than 70 countries. In
addition to its established business fields, Rohde & Schwarz has made
substantial investments in future technologies such as 6G, quantum technology,
the industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence and cloud
technology.
Until now, the Rohde & Schwarz presence on the African continent has been
limited to sales activities. The software lab in the Rwandan capital of Kigali
is both the Munich based company's first subsidiary in central Africa and also
its first R&D location anywhere on the continent.Peter Riedel, President and COO
of Rohde & Schwarz, says: "Africa is an enormous growth market and Rwanda is a
trailblazer in digitalization." Rohde & Schwarz is making a long-term commitment
for sustainable growth and stability. "We want to develop products for the
global market together with our team in Rwanda," says Mr. Riedel.
Rohde & Schwarz will cooperate closely with local partners and support talent in
the country. This is yet another reason why the technology company's new lab is
receiving prominent support. The opening ceremony was attended by President Paul
Kagame along with Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT & Innovation and Dr. Valentine
Uwamariya, Minister of Education.
In the spirit of the Rohde & Schwarz subsidiary in Singapore, which has grown
into a major Asian hub over the past 25 years, the company will be continuously
expanding the new lab in Kigali - next steps will include activities in the area
of Cybersecurity and support of local students and engineers. The official
opening ceremony, which was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions, once
again underscored the importance of this project.
Contact:
Press contact Rohde & Schwarz headquarters :
Christian Reiter (phone : +49 89 4129 13958 ; email :
mailto:press@rohde-schwarz.com)
http://www.rohde-schwarz.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75527/5242008
OTS: Rohde & Schwarz
limited to sales activities. The software lab in the Rwandan capital of Kigali
is both the Munich based company's first subsidiary in central Africa and also
its first R&D location anywhere on the continent.Peter Riedel, President and COO
of Rohde & Schwarz, says: "Africa is an enormous growth market and Rwanda is a
trailblazer in digitalization." Rohde & Schwarz is making a long-term commitment
for sustainable growth and stability. "We want to develop products for the
global market together with our team in Rwanda," says Mr. Riedel.
Rohde & Schwarz will cooperate closely with local partners and support talent in
the country. This is yet another reason why the technology company's new lab is
receiving prominent support. The opening ceremony was attended by President Paul
Kagame along with Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT & Innovation and Dr. Valentine
Uwamariya, Minister of Education.
In the spirit of the Rohde & Schwarz subsidiary in Singapore, which has grown
into a major Asian hub over the past 25 years, the company will be continuously
expanding the new lab in Kigali - next steps will include activities in the area
of Cybersecurity and support of local students and engineers. The official
opening ceremony, which was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions, once
again underscored the importance of this project.
Contact:
Press contact Rohde & Schwarz headquarters :
Christian Reiter (phone : +49 89 4129 13958 ; email :
mailto:press@rohde-schwarz.com)
http://www.rohde-schwarz.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75527/5242008
OTS: Rohde & Schwarz
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 36 | 0 |