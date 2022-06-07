checkAd

DriveLock Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

Munich, Germany (ots) - DriveLock Wins in the Cutting Edge in Endpoint Security
categoryat 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022.

DriveLock is proud to announce we have won the following award(s) from CyberDefe
nseMagazine(CDM),theindustry'sleadingelectronicinformationsecuritymagazine:

DriveLock SE (http://www.drivelock.com) has won the Cutting Edge in Endpoint
Security award in the Global InfoSec Award for 2022.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity
awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary
as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the
competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts
from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Anton Kreuzer, CEO of
DriveLock SE .

"DriveLock embodies three major features we judges look for to becomewinners:
understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and
innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step
ahead of the next breach," saidGary S. Miliefsky, Publisher
ofCyberDefenseMagazine.

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group ofwinners, locatedhere:
http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Pleasejoinus at Booth North Hall 5671-14, German Pavilion at the RSA Conference
2022 (https://rsac.german-pavilion.com/en/exhibitors/90556/) and learn more
about DriveLock, one of the leading international specialists for cloud-based
Endpoint and Data security.

Meet our team and our newly hired Vice President of Sales Americas Brian Tuck to
discuss our vision and strategy and how we're strengthening our footprint in the
USA.

We're looking forward to showing you how the state-of-the-art DriveLock Zero
Trust Platform protects data throughout its whole lifecycle.

Contact:

mailto:drivelock@hbi.de /+49899988725

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133500/5242027
OTS: DriveLock SE



