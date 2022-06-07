DriveLock Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

Munich, Germany (ots) - DriveLock Wins in the Cutting Edge in Endpoint Security

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurityawards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversaryas an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew thecompetition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec expertsfrom around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Anton Kreuzer, CEO ofDriveLock SE ."DriveLock embodies three major features we judges look for to becomewinners:understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution andinnovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one stepahead of the next breach," saidGary S. Miliefsky, PublisherofCyberDefenseMagazine.We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group ofwinners, locatedhere:http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/Pleasejoinus at Booth North Hall 5671-14, German Pavilion at the RSA Conference2022 (https://rsac.german-pavilion.com/en/exhibitors/90556/) and learn moreabout DriveLock, one of the leading international specialists for cloud-basedEndpoint and Data security.Meet our team and our newly hired Vice President of Sales Americas Brian Tuck todiscuss our vision and strategy and how we're strengthening our footprint in theUSA.We're looking forward to showing you how the state-of-the-art DriveLock ZeroTrust Platform protects data throughout its whole lifecycle.Contact:mailto:drivelock@hbi.de /+49899988725Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133500/5242027OTS: DriveLock SE