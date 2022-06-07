DBV says Phase 3 Trial of Viaskin Peanut in Toddlers Met Primary Endpoint
(PLX AI) – DBV Technologies Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 EPITOPE Trial of Viaskin Peanut in Peanut-Allergic Toddlers.DBV Technologies says 67.0% of subjects treated with Viaskin Peanut 250 µg met response criteria at 12 monthsSays …
- DBV Technologies says 67.0% of subjects treated with Viaskin Peanut 250 µg met response criteria at 12 months
- Says trial met primary endpoint: lower bound of the 95% confidence interval (CI) of the difference between treatment arms was 22.4%, exceeding the pre-specified threshold of 15%
