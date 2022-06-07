(PLX AI) – DBV Technologies Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 EPITOPE Trial of Viaskin Peanut in Peanut-Allergic Toddlers.DBV Technologies says 67.0% of subjects treated with Viaskin Peanut 250 µg met response criteria at 12 monthsSays …

DBV says Phase 3 Trial of Viaskin Peanut in Toddlers Met Primary Endpoint

