Credit Suisse Forecasts Q2 Loss for Investment Bank Unit, Leading to Loss for Group
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse provides trading update.
- Credit Suisse says market conditions so far in the second quarter of 2022 have remained challenging
- Credit Suisse says Investment Bank advisory revenues have been resilient and GTS revenues, compared to last year, have benefited from the higher volatility
- Credit Suisse: continued low levels of capital markets issuance and the widening in credit spreads depressed the financial performance of this division in April and May
- Credit Suisse says Investment Bank likely to lead to a loss for this division as well as a loss for the Group in the second quarter of 2022
- Credit Suisse accelerating our cost initiatives across the Group with the aim of maximizing savings from 2023
- Credit Suisse to operate with a Group CET1 ratio of around 13.5% in the near-term
