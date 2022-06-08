Clas Ohlson Q4 Sales Top Estimates; Net Loss Lower Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson Q4 sales SEK 1,780 million vs. estimate SEK 1,718 million.Q4 EBIT SEK -10 million vs. estimate SEK -35 millionQ4 EBIT margin -0.6%Q4 net income SEK -16 million vs. estimate SEK -45 millionSales in May increased by 3% to 630 …
- (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson Q4 sales SEK 1,780 million vs. estimate SEK 1,718 million.
- Q4 EBIT SEK -10 million vs. estimate SEK -35 million
- Q4 EBIT margin -0.6%
- Q4 net income SEK -16 million vs. estimate SEK -45 million
- Sales in May increased by 3% to 630 MSEK (610), an organic increase of 2% and an increase of 1% in comparable units
- Decision to discontinue the remaining operations in the United Kingdom. The cost of the closure, which will be charged to the financial year 2022/23, amounts to approximately 35 MSEK
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0