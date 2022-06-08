Kindred Gets Gambling License in the Netherlands
(PLX AI) – Kindred secures gambling license in the Netherlands.The license is an important part of Kindred's strategy to operate in locally licensed markets and follows an extensive application process including successful completion of relevant …
- The license is an important part of Kindred's strategy to operate in locally licensed markets and follows an extensive application process including successful completion of relevant audits, company says
- Kindred's flagship brand Unibet will launch its Unibet.nl site in the coming days and a Capital Markets Day will be hosted on 14 September
