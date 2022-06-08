(PLX AI) – SAF-Holland announces a recommended cash tender offer to the shareholders of Haldex.SAF-Holland offers SEK 66 in cash per share in HaldexSays offer won't be increasedThe Board of Directors of Haldex unanimously recommends that the …

SAF-Holland Offers SEK 66 per Share for Haldex; Already Bought 14.1%

