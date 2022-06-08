Aryzta Targets Organic Growth of 4.5-5.5% in Midterm
(PLX AI) – Aryzta organic growth target of 4.5%-5.5%, and reach total revenue of at least €2 billion at constant pricing by the end of the mid-term period.The group also expects to achieve a minimum EBITDA margin of 14.5%Targeting a total net debt …
- (PLX AI) – Aryzta organic growth target of 4.5%-5.5%, and reach total revenue of at least €2 billion at constant pricing by the end of the mid-term period.
- The group also expects to achieve a minimum EBITDA margin of 14.5%
- Targeting a total net debt including Hybrids of c.3x and an ROIC of c.11% at the end of this period
- Aims to maintain capex spending in the range of 3.5%-4% of revenue
