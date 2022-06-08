(PLX AI) – Embracer to sell 99.9 million new B shares at SEK 103.47 per share.Proceeds SEK 10.3 billionThe shares will be issued to Savvy Gaming Group, which upon settlement of the Share Issue will hold approximately 8.1 percent of the shares and …

Embracer to Sell New Shares for SEK 10.3 Billion to SGG

