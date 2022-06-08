XPhyto Adds Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Expert Dr. Florian A. Sahr to Its European Team

VANCOUVER, BC and UTTENWEILER / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Dr. Florian A. Sahr has joined its European operations as Head of Project Management. Dr. Sahr is a German-born and internationally trained leader in drug formulation, technology transfer and new-product manufacturing.

Dr. Sahr has a strong track record of drug development, including transdermal ("TDS") and oral dissolvable ("ODF") delivery systems, as well as the physical and regulatory establishment of GMP and FDA compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. Several employment highlights include his work as Senior Scientist, Head of Manufacturing, Gen-Plus GmbH & Co. KG, Munich, Germany, where he developed TDS and ODF drug formulations and transferred these new formulations and technologies to manufacturing systems and facilities; and his work as Project Manager, Advanced Projects, tesa Labtec GmbH, Langenfeld, Germany, focusing on project management and technology transfer of generic TDS formulations to the company's manufacturing facilities. Dr. Sahr has held the regulated position of Head of Manufacturing according to AMG/AMWHV (German Medicines Act) for the production of clinical trial materials for a number of companies.

Dr. Sahr is engaged full-time with Vektor Pharma TF GmbH ("Vektor"), XPhyto's wholly owned German subsidiary. Dr Sahr's management of Vektor's TDS and ODF product development programs, and his technology transfer skills are highly relevant as XPhyto reviews its ODF novel biosensor manufacturing options and opportunities.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a diversified bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulation, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and manufacture, standardization, and evaluation of psychedelic compounds for the treatment of neurological conditions. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.