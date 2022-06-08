Vestas Gets 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy
(PLX AI) – Vestas gets a 101 MW order for the Mineo Militello Vizzini wind park, to be located in Sicily, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of 24 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines as well as a multi-year Active Output Management (AOM …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas gets a 101 MW order for the Mineo Militello Vizzini wind park, to be located in Sicily, Italy.
- The contract includes the supply and installation of 24 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines as well as a multi-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement
- Turbine delivery is planned by the second quarter of 2023
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0