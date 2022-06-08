checkAd

Vestas Gets 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy

(PLX AI) – Vestas gets a 101 MW order for the Mineo Militello Vizzini wind park, to be located in Sicily, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of 24 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines as well as a multi-year Active Output Management (AOM …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas gets a 101 MW order for the Mineo Militello Vizzini wind park, to be located in Sicily, Italy.
  • The contract includes the supply and installation of 24 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines as well as a multi-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement
  • Turbine delivery is planned by the second quarter of 2023
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  52   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy (PLX AI) – Vestas gets a 101 MW order for the Mineo Militello Vizzini wind park, to be located in Sicily, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of 24 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines as well as a multi-year Active Output Management (AOM …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
DBV says Phase 3 Trial of Viaskin Peanut in Toddlers Met Primary Endpoint
Vestas Gets 900 MW Conditional Order for Offshore Turbines in Germany
Inditex Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected on Significant Rebound in Store Traffic
Embracer to Sell New Shares for SEK 10.3 Billion to SGG
Target Now Sees Q2 Operating Margin Around 2%
J.M. Smucker FY Outlook Considerably Below Consensus Expecatations
Aryzta Targets Organic Growth of 4.5-5.5% in Midterm
LeoVegas Says Assisting Swedish Economic Crime Authority in Insider Trading Probe
SAF-Holland Offers SEK 66 per Share for Haldex; Already Bought 14.1%
Titel
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
OMV Incident at Schwechat Refinery Delays Startup After Turnaround
Bavarian Nordic Gets $56 Million Smallpox Vaccine Contract with Canada
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Novo Nordisk Says Phase 3a Trials with Once-Weekly Insulin Icodec Are Successful
Dermapharm Confirms 2022 Revenue and EBITDA Outlook at Annual General Meeting
Bet-at-home.com Says Germany Revenue Could Decline Significantly if Limits Imposed from July 1
Microsoft Cuts Q4 Guidance on Additional FX Impact
Zealand Pharma to Raise DKK 275 Million at DKK 95 per Share
DBV says Phase 3 Trial of Viaskin Peanut in Toddlers Met Primary Endpoint
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Evotec Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 18.9 Million
Hexagon Purus Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
Hexagon Purus Dives 22% After Losing Potential $2 Billion Truck Battery Contract
NVIDIA Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Earnings Beat
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023