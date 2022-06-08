TGS Gains as Carnegie Upgrades to Buy on Fast Seismic Recovery
(PLX AI) – TGS shares gained nearly 2% in morning trading after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target doubled to NOK 220 from NOK 110A new upcycle is coming, and investors are underestimating how fast the seismic …
- (PLX AI) – TGS shares gained nearly 2% in morning trading after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target doubled to NOK 220 from NOK 110
- A new upcycle is coming, and investors are underestimating how fast the seismic market can recover, Carnegie said
- Strong cash flows and attractive returns on new projects as well as rising pressure to increase energy production will lead to increased E&P spending, Carnegie predicts
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0