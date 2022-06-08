Siemens Buys Senseye
(PLX AI) – Siemens acquires Senseye, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for industrial machine performance and reliability.Senseye’s predictive maintenance solution enables a reduction in unplanned machine downtimes by up to 50%, increased …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens acquires Senseye, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for industrial machine performance and reliability.
- Senseye’s predictive maintenance solution enables a reduction in unplanned machine downtimes by up to 50%, increased maintenance staff productivity by up to 30%, Siemens says
- Senseye is assigned organizationally to Siemens Digital Industries and part of the Customer Services Business Unit
- No terms disclosed
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0