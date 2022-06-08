1NCE signs exclusive deal with SoftBank Corp. to drive IoT expansion in Asia-Pacific
Cologne (ots) - - SoftBank Corp. becomes second global mobile network operator
to take equity stake in 1NCE
- SoftBank Corp. will exclusively sell 1NCE in 19 markets across APAC, including
Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore
- 1NCE will open offices in Singapore and Japan to expand its lifetime IoT
connectivity and software services to APAC
to take equity stake in 1NCE
- SoftBank Corp. will exclusively sell 1NCE in 19 markets across APAC, including
Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore
- 1NCE will open offices in Singapore and Japan to expand its lifetime IoT
connectivity and software services to APAC
SoftBank Corp. has secured an equity stake in the company and signed an
exclusive distribution deal covering the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. SoftBank
Corp., a leading Japanese communication and information technology service
provider, will sell 1NCE IoT services exclusively in 19 APAC markets.
1NCE will open sales offices and technical operations in Singapore and Tokyo to
expand its service capability to Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India,
Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines,
Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
"1NCE is the only company that can deliver true cross-border, future-proof IoT
connectivity without uncertainty - a perfect extension of SoftBank Corp.'s
existing IoT portfolio," said Daichi Nozaki, Vice President, Head of Global
Business Division, Enterprise Business Unit at SoftBank Corp. "We've closely
followed 1NCE's strong U.S. launch earlier this year and expect the same
explosive growth in the underserved APAC region."
Full Press release: https://1nce.com/en/news/
About SoftBank Corp.
Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution -
Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) provides
telecommunications services and combines them with advanced technologies to
develop and operate new businesses in Japan and globally.
About 1NCE
1NCE is the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat
rate - offering fast, secure, and reliable cellular connectivity and software
services in more than 110 countries worldwide.
Contact:
Media Contact
Dennis Knake
E-Mail: mailto:dennis.knake@1NCE.com
Brad Chase
E-Mail: mailto:brad.chase@1NCE.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/5242310
OTS: 1NCE
exclusive distribution deal covering the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. SoftBank
Corp., a leading Japanese communication and information technology service
provider, will sell 1NCE IoT services exclusively in 19 APAC markets.
1NCE will open sales offices and technical operations in Singapore and Tokyo to
expand its service capability to Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India,
Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines,
Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
"1NCE is the only company that can deliver true cross-border, future-proof IoT
connectivity without uncertainty - a perfect extension of SoftBank Corp.'s
existing IoT portfolio," said Daichi Nozaki, Vice President, Head of Global
Business Division, Enterprise Business Unit at SoftBank Corp. "We've closely
followed 1NCE's strong U.S. launch earlier this year and expect the same
explosive growth in the underserved APAC region."
Full Press release: https://1nce.com/en/news/
About SoftBank Corp.
Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution -
Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) provides
telecommunications services and combines them with advanced technologies to
develop and operate new businesses in Japan and globally.
About 1NCE
1NCE is the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat
rate - offering fast, secure, and reliable cellular connectivity and software
services in more than 110 countries worldwide.
Contact:
Media Contact
Dennis Knake
E-Mail: mailto:dennis.knake@1NCE.com
Brad Chase
E-Mail: mailto:brad.chase@1NCE.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/5242310
OTS: 1NCE
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 29 | 0 |