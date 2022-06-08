1NCE signs exclusive deal with SoftBank Corp. to drive IoT expansion in Asia-Pacific

Cologne (ots) - - SoftBank Corp. becomes second global mobile network operator

SoftBank Corp. has secured an equity stake in the company and signed anexclusive distribution deal covering the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. SoftBankCorp., a leading Japanese communication and information technology serviceprovider, will sell 1NCE IoT services exclusively in 19 APAC markets.1NCE will open sales offices and technical operations in Singapore and Tokyo toexpand its service capability to Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India,Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines,Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam."1NCE is the only company that can deliver true cross-border, future-proof IoTconnectivity without uncertainty - a perfect extension of SoftBank Corp.'sexisting IoT portfolio," said Daichi Nozaki, Vice President, Head of GlobalBusiness Division, Enterprise Business Unit at SoftBank Corp. "We've closelyfollowed 1NCE's strong U.S. launch earlier this year and expect the sameexplosive growth in the underserved APAC region."Full Press release: https://1nce.com/en/news/About SoftBank Corp.Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution -Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) providestelecommunications services and combines them with advanced technologies todevelop and operate new businesses in Japan and globally.About 1NCE1NCE is the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flatrate - offering fast, secure, and reliable cellular connectivity and softwareservices in more than 110 countries worldwide.Contact:Media ContactDennis KnakeE-Mail: mailto:dennis.knake@1NCE.comBrad ChaseE-Mail: mailto:brad.chase@1NCE.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/5242310OTS: 1NCE