Swisscom Says Federal Administrative Court Upholds CHF 71.8 Million Penalty
- (PLX AI) – Swisscom says Federal Administrative Court has upheld the CHF 71.8 million penalty imposed on Swisscom and Cinetrade by Competition Commission in 2016 case.
- Swisscom currently examining whether to refer the judgement to the Federal Supreme Court
- The fine will impact the operating result (EBITDA) of the second quarter in an amount of CHF 71.8 million
- The guidance for the financial year 2022 remains unchanged
