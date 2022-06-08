Campbell Soup Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook as Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

(PLX AI) – Campbell Soup Q3 revenue USD 2,130 million vs. estimate USD 2,050 million.Q3 EBIT USD 294 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 0-1%, up from -2/0% previouslyOutlook FY organic growth 1-2%, up from -1% to 1% previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EPS …

