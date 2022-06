ARÇELIK PUBLISHES ITS 14TH SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Istanbul, Turkey (ots/PRNewswire) - ARÇELIK URGES ALL STAKEHOLDERS TO CHANGE FOR

A BETTER WORLD



- Arçelik published its 14th Sustainability Report with the theme, "Lead the

Change, Shape the Future," including its sustainability performance in 2021 and

targets for the future, rooting its leading position in sustainability with

ambitious targets.



- Aiming for zero emissions by 2050, Arçelik procured 69 percent green

electricity, and also prevented the emission of approximately 5,514 metric tons

of CO ? thanks to 228 energy efficiency projects.





- The company also reduced its Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) GHGemissions stemming from manufacturing by 20 percent in 2021 compared to the 2018base year.- Over the past 12 years, Arçelik has saved water corresponding to the dailywater consumption of approximately 2.7 million Turkish households.Arçelik continues to root its global leadership in sustainability and publishedits 14th Sustainability Report, outlining its performance in 2021 as well asfresh, ambitious targets for the future. The report, with the theme "Lead theChange, Shape the Future," aims to encourage everyone to speak up and mobilizefor a better world. In line with this vision, Arçelik aims to achieve net-zeroemissions in all operations by 2050 through green investments in renewableenergy, and energy efficiency in products and production.Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik, commented: " We take a multifaceted approach tosustainability and have invested EUR93 million in overall R&D spending."Bulgurlu also underlined that the company's sustainability vision is to root itsglobal industry leadership, commenting: "We need organizations to take positiveaction towards a sustainable future. We, therefore, urge all stakeholders acrossour value chain to lead that change to build a better world for our children."Noting that 2021 witnessed groundbreaking sustainability activities by Arçelik,he continued: "We take a multifaceted approach to sustainability, taking intoconsideration social, environmental and economic factors. We have taken manysteps to this end in 2021. We obtained the highest grade in our industry for thethird consecutive year at the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and became the onlycompany to have been awarded the Terra Carta Seal in Turkey and in our industry.We also became the first industrial manufacturing company in Turkey to issuegreen bonds in the international markets. Apart from its environmentalambitions, Arçelik is committed to the United Nations Generation Equality Forum.We continuously improve our performance to achieve 2030 sustainability goals andshape our roadmap to reach our 2050 net-zero emission target. Our technological