ARÇELIK PUBLISHES ITS 14TH SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Istanbul, Turkey (ots/PRNewswire) - ARÇELIK URGES ALL STAKEHOLDERS TO CHANGE FOR
A BETTER WORLD

- Arçelik published its 14th Sustainability Report with the theme, "Lead the
Change, Shape the Future," including its sustainability performance in 2021 and
targets for the future, rooting its leading position in sustainability with
ambitious targets.

- Aiming for zero emissions by 2050, Arçelik procured 69 percent green
electricity, and also prevented the emission of approximately 5,514 metric tons
of CO ? thanks to 228 energy efficiency projects.

- The company also reduced its Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) GHG
emissions stemming from manufacturing by 20 percent in 2021 compared to the 2018
base year.

- Over the past 12 years, Arçelik has saved water corresponding to the daily
water consumption of approximately 2.7 million Turkish households.

Arçelik continues to root its global leadership in sustainability and published
its 14th Sustainability Report, outlining its performance in 2021 as well as
fresh, ambitious targets for the future. The report, with the theme "Lead the
Change, Shape the Future," aims to encourage everyone to speak up and mobilize
for a better world. In line with this vision, Arçelik aims to achieve net-zero
emissions in all operations by 2050 through green investments in renewable
energy, and energy efficiency in products and production.

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik, commented: " We take a multifaceted approach to
sustainability and have invested EUR93 million in overall R&D spending."

Bulgurlu also underlined that the company's sustainability vision is to root its
global industry leadership, commenting: "We need organizations to take positive
action towards a sustainable future. We, therefore, urge all stakeholders across
our value chain to lead that change to build a better world for our children."

Noting that 2021 witnessed groundbreaking sustainability activities by Arçelik,
he continued: "We take a multifaceted approach to sustainability, taking into
consideration social, environmental and economic factors. We have taken many
steps to this end in 2021. We obtained the highest grade in our industry for the
third consecutive year at the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and became the only
company to have been awarded the Terra Carta Seal in Turkey and in our industry.
We also became the first industrial manufacturing company in Turkey to issue
green bonds in the international markets. Apart from its environmental
ambitions, Arçelik is committed to the United Nations Generation Equality Forum.
We continuously improve our performance to achieve 2030 sustainability goals and
shape our roadmap to reach our 2050 net-zero emission target. Our technological
