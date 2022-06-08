ARÇELIK PUBLISHES ITS 14TH SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Istanbul, Turkey (ots/PRNewswire) - ARÇELIK URGES ALL STAKEHOLDERS TO CHANGE FOR
A BETTER WORLD
- Arçelik published its 14th Sustainability Report with the theme, "Lead the
Change, Shape the Future," including its sustainability performance in 2021 and
targets for the future, rooting its leading position in sustainability with
ambitious targets.
- Aiming for zero emissions by 2050, Arçelik procured 69 percent green
electricity, and also prevented the emission of approximately 5,514 metric tons
of CO ? thanks to 228 energy efficiency projects.
