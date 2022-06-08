Caterpillar Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend by 8%
(PLX AI) – Caterpillar increased its dividend by nine cents to $1.20 per share of common stock, payable August 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2022."Our dividend increase reflects our strong balance sheet and …
- "Our dividend increase reflects our strong balance sheet and liquidity position as well as confidence in continued strong free cash flow generation from Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T)," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby
