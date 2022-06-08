BMO Announces Retirement of Patrick Cronin, Names Piyush Agrawal Chief Risk Officer

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced

the upcoming retirement of its Chief Risk Officer, Patrick Cronin, and the

appointment of Piyush Agrawal into the role. Mr. Agrawal will join the bank as

Deputy Chief Risk Officer on July 1 and, after a transition period with Mr.

Cronin, become Chief Risk Officer on November 1.



Mr. Agrawal, a seasoned executive with global risk experience, joins BMO from

Citigroup, where he held the role of Chief Risk Officer for Citibank, N.A. and

Global Head of Climate Risk since 2021. He joined Citigroup in 2002, holding

roles including Chief Operating Officer of Citibank N.A., Chief Risk Officer of

Asia Pacific, and Head of Corporate Strategy.





"I'm delighted to welcome Piyush to BMO, and we are excited to have him join ourleading risk management group," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMOFinancial Group. "I have been particularly impressed by his business acumen,customer focus, regulatory experience, along with his deep risk managementcapabilities and expertise on ESG and climate topics. His reputation forpersonal curiosity and lifelong learning, as well as developing high performingteams, precedes him. These behaviours are essential to a strong risk functionand are at the core of BMO's culture."Mr. Cronin first joined BMO in 1993, holding important leadership roles in BMOCapital Markets including Head of Trading Products, Chief Operating Officer, andCEO & Group Head, before his appointment as Chief Risk Officer of BMO FinancialGroup in 2018. Mr. Cronin has also served as an Advisory Board member of WesternUniversity's Ivey School of Business, as well as on the board of the LoranScholars Foundation. He is past Sector Chair of the United Way Toronto & YorkRegion Individual Giving Cabinet, as well as BMO's own Employee Giving campaign."Throughout his career, Pat has made a significant impact across our bank,"continued Mr. White. "He expertly steered our COVID-19 response and our Riskfunction through the pandemic and the complex credit and market environment thathas defined the past 24 months. He is a trusted advisor, and one of thestrongest bankers I have worked with. He has also shown a true commitment to thecommunities we serve, helping to Grow the Good for so many. I consider it aprivilege to have delivered for our stakeholders alongside him for decades."About BMO Financial GroupServing customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversifiedfinancial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverseand highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal andcommercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products andservices to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through threeoperating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMOCapital Markets.