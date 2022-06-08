BMO Announces Retirement of Patrick Cronin, Names Piyush Agrawal Chief Risk Officer
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced
the upcoming retirement of its Chief Risk Officer, Patrick Cronin, and the
appointment of Piyush Agrawal into the role. Mr. Agrawal will join the bank as
Deputy Chief Risk Officer on July 1 and, after a transition period with Mr.
Cronin, become Chief Risk Officer on November 1.
Mr. Agrawal, a seasoned executive with global risk experience, joins BMO from
Citigroup, where he held the role of Chief Risk Officer for Citibank, N.A. and
Global Head of Climate Risk since 2021. He joined Citigroup in 2002, holding
roles including Chief Operating Officer of Citibank N.A., Chief Risk Officer of
Asia Pacific, and Head of Corporate Strategy.
the upcoming retirement of its Chief Risk Officer, Patrick Cronin, and the
appointment of Piyush Agrawal into the role. Mr. Agrawal will join the bank as
Deputy Chief Risk Officer on July 1 and, after a transition period with Mr.
Cronin, become Chief Risk Officer on November 1.
Mr. Agrawal, a seasoned executive with global risk experience, joins BMO from
Citigroup, where he held the role of Chief Risk Officer for Citibank, N.A. and
Global Head of Climate Risk since 2021. He joined Citigroup in 2002, holding
roles including Chief Operating Officer of Citibank N.A., Chief Risk Officer of
Asia Pacific, and Head of Corporate Strategy.
"I'm delighted to welcome Piyush to BMO, and we are excited to have him join our
leading risk management group," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO
Financial Group. "I have been particularly impressed by his business acumen,
customer focus, regulatory experience, along with his deep risk management
capabilities and expertise on ESG and climate topics. His reputation for
personal curiosity and lifelong learning, as well as developing high performing
teams, precedes him. These behaviours are essential to a strong risk function
and are at the core of BMO's culture."
Mr. Cronin first joined BMO in 1993, holding important leadership roles in BMO
Capital Markets including Head of Trading Products, Chief Operating Officer, and
CEO & Group Head, before his appointment as Chief Risk Officer of BMO Financial
Group in 2018. Mr. Cronin has also served as an Advisory Board member of Western
University's Ivey School of Business, as well as on the board of the Loran
Scholars Foundation. He is past Sector Chair of the United Way Toronto & York
Region Individual Giving Cabinet, as well as BMO's own Employee Giving campaign.
"Throughout his career, Pat has made a significant impact across our bank,"
continued Mr. White. "He expertly steered our COVID-19 response and our Risk
function through the pandemic and the complex credit and market environment that
has defined the past 24 months. He is a trusted advisor, and one of the
strongest bankers I have worked with. He has also shown a true commitment to the
communities we serve, helping to Grow the Good for so many. I consider it a
privilege to have delivered for our stakeholders alongside him for decades."
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified
financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.
With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse
and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and
commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and
services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three
operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO
Capital Markets.
Internet: http://www.bmo.com | Twitter: @BMOMedia
For News Media Inquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, mailto:paul.gammal@bmo.com ,
(416) 867-3996
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834920/BMO_Financial_Group_BMO_Announc
es_Retirement_of_Patrick_Cronin_.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=356060
3-1&h=369870932&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1834920%2FBMO_Finan
cial_Group_BMO_Announces_Retirement_of_Patrick_Cronin_.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.p
rnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1834920%2FBMO_Financial_Group_BMO_Announces_Retirement_o
f_Patrick_Cronin_.jpg)
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5242897
OTS: BMO Financial Group
leading risk management group," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO
Financial Group. "I have been particularly impressed by his business acumen,
customer focus, regulatory experience, along with his deep risk management
capabilities and expertise on ESG and climate topics. His reputation for
personal curiosity and lifelong learning, as well as developing high performing
teams, precedes him. These behaviours are essential to a strong risk function
and are at the core of BMO's culture."
Mr. Cronin first joined BMO in 1993, holding important leadership roles in BMO
Capital Markets including Head of Trading Products, Chief Operating Officer, and
CEO & Group Head, before his appointment as Chief Risk Officer of BMO Financial
Group in 2018. Mr. Cronin has also served as an Advisory Board member of Western
University's Ivey School of Business, as well as on the board of the Loran
Scholars Foundation. He is past Sector Chair of the United Way Toronto & York
Region Individual Giving Cabinet, as well as BMO's own Employee Giving campaign.
"Throughout his career, Pat has made a significant impact across our bank,"
continued Mr. White. "He expertly steered our COVID-19 response and our Risk
function through the pandemic and the complex credit and market environment that
has defined the past 24 months. He is a trusted advisor, and one of the
strongest bankers I have worked with. He has also shown a true commitment to the
communities we serve, helping to Grow the Good for so many. I consider it a
privilege to have delivered for our stakeholders alongside him for decades."
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified
financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.
With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse
and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and
commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and
services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three
operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO
Capital Markets.
Internet: http://www.bmo.com | Twitter: @BMOMedia
For News Media Inquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, mailto:paul.gammal@bmo.com ,
(416) 867-3996
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834920/BMO_Financial_Group_BMO_Announc
es_Retirement_of_Patrick_Cronin_.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=356060
3-1&h=369870932&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1834920%2FBMO_Finan
cial_Group_BMO_Announces_Retirement_of_Patrick_Cronin_.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.p
rnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1834920%2FBMO_Financial_Group_BMO_Announces_Retirement_o
f_Patrick_Cronin_.jpg)
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5242897
OTS: BMO Financial Group
|Diskussion: BioNTech - Ein deutscher Biotech-Riese erwacht
|Diskussion: Diskussion TAAT Global Alternatives Inc
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 30 | 0 |