Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG approves dividend of EUR 1.25 per share following a successful financial year - Gradual renewal of Supervisory Board initiated

Duesseldorf (ots) - The Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG has approved
the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.25 per share for the 2021 financial year.
This represents a payout ratio of 30 percent. "2021 was a record year for us.
Our formula G strategy process and the investments in transforming our
Gerresheimer into a growth company, innovation leader, solution provider and
system integrator are paying off," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer,
during the Annual General Meeting. "We continue to invest in sustainable and
profitable growth while paying an attractive dividend," he added.

The dividend of EUR 1.25 per share represents a payout ratio of 30 percent of
the company's adjusted net income. This is at the upper end of the 20 to 30
percent range defined in its dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June
13, 2022.

The Annual General Meeting approved the concept of a gradual renewal of the
Supervisory Board. It elected all six candidates proposed by the Nomination
Committee. Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler, university professor and holder of the
Chair of Accounting, Auditing and Controlling at the University of
Duisburg-Essen, will join the Board for the first time. The long and commendable
membership of her predecessor on the Supervisory Board, Theodor Stuth, ended at
the close of the Annual General Meeting.

Supervisory Board members Udo Vetter, Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal and Dr. Peter
Noé were re-elected for a term of two years. Dr. Axel Herberg, Prof. Dr. Annette
G. Köhler and Andrea Abt were elected for four years each.

At the Supervisory Board's subsequent meeting, Dr. Axel Herberg was re-elected
Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler took over as
Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.

The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the financial year
2021 were approved by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting elected
Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Duesseldorf, as auditors for the
financial year 2022.

A total of 80.93 percent of the capital stock was represented at today's Annual
General Meeting. The detailed voting results for all items on the Annual General
Meeting's agenda are available at:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/annual-general-meetin
g

The speech by the Chief Executive Officer and the presentation on the Annual
General Meeting are available at:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/annual-general-meetin
g

The Annual Report is available at:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharmaceutics, biotech, healthcare, and
cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic
packaging solutions and drug delivery systems. The company is an innovative
solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer
achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength,
industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. In
developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a
comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production
centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its
customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generated annual revenues
in 2021 of around EUR 1.5b. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays
an essential role in people's health and well-being.

Contact:

Contact Press
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communication
T +49 211 6181-250
mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Contact Investor Relations
Carolin Nadilo
Corporate Senior Director Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-220
mailto:carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5242941
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6


Wertpapier


