Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG approves dividend of EUR 1.25 per share following a successful financial year - Gradual renewal of Supervisory Board initiated

Duesseldorf (ots) - The Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG has approved

the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.25 per share for the 2021 financial year.

This represents a payout ratio of 30 percent. "2021 was a record year for us.

Our formula G strategy process and the investments in transforming our

Gerresheimer into a growth company, innovation leader, solution provider and

system integrator are paying off," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer,

during the Annual General Meeting. "We continue to invest in sustainable and

profitable growth while paying an attractive dividend," he added.



The dividend of EUR 1.25 per share represents a payout ratio of 30 percent of

the company's adjusted net income. This is at the upper end of the 20 to 30

percent range defined in its dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June

13, 2022.





The Annual General Meeting approved the concept of a gradual renewal of theSupervisory Board. It elected all six candidates proposed by the NominationCommittee. Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler, university professor and holder of theChair of Accounting, Auditing and Controlling at the University ofDuisburg-Essen, will join the Board for the first time. The long and commendablemembership of her predecessor on the Supervisory Board, Theodor Stuth, ended atthe close of the Annual General Meeting.Supervisory Board members Udo Vetter, Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal and Dr. PeterNoé were re-elected for a term of two years. Dr. Axel Herberg, Prof. Dr. AnnetteG. Köhler and Andrea Abt were elected for four years each.At the Supervisory Board's subsequent meeting, Dr. Axel Herberg was re-electedChairman of the Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler took over asChairwoman of the Audit Committee.The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the financial year2021 were approved by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting electedDeloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Duesseldorf, as auditors for thefinancial year 2022.A total of 80.93 percent of the capital stock was represented at today's AnnualGeneral Meeting. The detailed voting results for all items on the Annual GeneralMeeting's agenda are available at:https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/annual-general-meetinThe speech by the Chief Executive Officer and the presentation on the AnnualGeneral Meeting are available at:https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/annual-general-meetinThe Annual Report is available at:https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reportsAbout GerresheimerGerresheimer is the global partner for pharmaceutics, biotech, healthcare, andcosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmeticpackaging solutions and drug delivery systems. The company is an innovativesolution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimerachieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength,industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. Indeveloping innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on acomprehensive international network with numerous innovation and productioncenters in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to itscustomers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generated annual revenuesin 2021 of around EUR 1.5b. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer playsan essential role in people's health and well-being.Contact:Contact PressUeli UtzingerGroup Senior Director Marketing & CommunicationT +49 211 6181-250mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.comContact Investor RelationsCarolin NadiloCorporate Senior Director Investor RelationsT +49 211 6181-220mailto:carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5242941OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6