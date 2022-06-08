iXblue to Provide Critical Navigation Capabilities to Norwegian and German Navies' U212CD Submarines
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) has selected iXblue
to provide enhanced navigation capabilities to the newly built U212CD submarines
intended for the Norwegian and German Navies. Built by ThyssenKrupp Marine
Systems (TKMS), the new U212CD will be equipped with iXblue Marins M8 inertial
navigation systems (INS).
The 6 U212CD, that will require highly performing systems for increased
submerged navigation capability, will rely on iXblue Marins M8 INS, interfaced
with KTA Naval Systems' "ORCCA" Combat Management System.
The Marins Series are the highest-grade inertial navigation systems (INS)
produced by iXblue. Innovation has been uninterrupted on iXblue's range to
gradually extend the performances and propose the highest accuracies to the
Navies and therefore answer their need for their most critical applications.
Along the accuracy, the technology also combines decisive advantages such as an
absolute discretion and unmatched reliability over time.
The very concrete benefits of the Marins Series have been recognized over many
years and have led many leading Naval Forces to opt for iXblue Marins inertial
navigation systems for their submarine programs, for newly built vessels and
retrofits. This includes, among others, full fleet of the UK Royal Navy
submarines and the Swedish Navy A19 and A26.
"The U212CD is a major program for the European naval industry, and we are very
proud to be on board and supply this new generation of submarines. With the
Marins Series, TKMS and Kongsberg have not only chosen highly performant
navigation systems, but they will also benefit from well proven and "off-the
shelf" systems that will participate to further reducing the risks and costs of
the overall program," says Enzo Aldrovandi, Regional sales manager for iXblue.
"We would like to thank them for their renewed trust on this impressive program
and look forward to our ongoing collaboration with them."
This latest success confirms iXblue leadership in Naval navigation for both
surface and subsea platforms and strengthens the company's collaboration with
the German and Norwegian navies. iXblue's Marins INS have indeed already been
selected for several of their programs such as the F122 (Bremen-class),the F123
frigates (Brandenburg-class), and Jan Mayen OPVs. More globally, recent
successes in naval navigation include the newest French FDI, Spanish F110
multi-mission frigates, United States Navy Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships,
Finland's four multi-role corvettes (Squadron 2020 project) or the Polish Navy's
Kormoran II class MCMVs.
About iX blue
iXblue is a global high-tech company specializing in the design and
manufacturing of advanced marine, photonics and autonomy technologies. The group
in-house expertise includes innovative systems and solutions devoted to inertial
navigation, subsea positioning, underwater imaging, as well as shipbuilding and
test & simulation. iXblue technologies support Civil and Defense customers in
carrying out their sea, land and space operations with maximum safety,
efficiency and reliability. Employing a workforce of 750 people worldwide,
iXblue conducts its business in over 60 countries
The company's naval successes include major programs such as the Belgian and
Royal Netherlands Navies MCM Replacement Program, the Polish Navy's Kormoran II
class MCMVs, the French Navy's future FDI and future replenishment tankers, the
Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, the Astute-class
nuclear attack submarines and the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers of the
UK Royal Navy, the Jan-Mayen class vessels of the Norwegian Coast Guards, the
F122 (Bremen-class) and F123 frigates (Brandenburg-class) of the German Navy,
Finland's future multi-role corvettes (Squadron 2020), the new OPV 87 of the
Argentine Navy, the Swedish Navy next generation A26 and Gotland-class
submarines, and future fleet of high speed CB90, Spain future F110-class
multi-mission frigates, as well as the United States Navy Freedom-class Littoral
Combat Ships (LCS) 27, 29 and 31 to name a few. http://www.ixblue.com/
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835534/U212CD_3D_concept.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586121/iXblue_Logo.jpg
