iXblue to Provide Critical Navigation Capabilities to Norwegian and German Navies' U212CD Submarines

The Marins Series are the highest-grade inertial navigation systems (INS)produced by iXblue. Innovation has been uninterrupted on iXblue's range togradually extend the performances and propose the highest accuracies to theNavies and therefore answer their need for their most critical applications.Along the accuracy, the technology also combines decisive advantages such as anabsolute discretion and unmatched reliability over time.The very concrete benefits of the Marins Series have been recognized over manyyears and have led many leading Naval Forces to opt for iXblue Marins inertialnavigation systems for their submarine programs, for newly built vessels andretrofits. This includes, among others, full fleet of the UK Royal Navysubmarines and the Swedish Navy A19 and A26."The U212CD is a major program for the European naval industry, and we are veryproud to be on board and supply this new generation of submarines. With theMarins Series, TKMS and Kongsberg have not only chosen highly performantnavigation systems, but they will also benefit from well proven and "off-theshelf" systems that will participate to further reducing the risks and costs ofthe overall program," says Enzo Aldrovandi, Regional sales manager for iXblue."We would like to thank them for their renewed trust on this impressive programand look forward to our ongoing collaboration with them."This latest success confirms iXblue leadership in Naval navigation for bothsurface and subsea platforms and strengthens the company's collaboration withthe German and Norwegian navies. iXblue's Marins INS have indeed already beenselected for several of their programs such as the F122 (Bremen-class),the F123frigates (Brandenburg-class), and Jan Mayen OPVs. More globally, recentsuccesses in naval navigation include the newest French FDI, Spanish F110multi-mission frigates, United States Navy Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships,Finland's four multi-role corvettes (Squadron 2020 project) or the Polish Navy'sKormoran II class MCMVs.Media ContactArthur PinonCommunication & Marketing Manager+33 (0)1 30 08 88 88mailto:arthur.pinon@ixblue.comAbout iX blueiXblue is a global high-tech company specializing in the design andmanufacturing of advanced marine, photonics and autonomy technologies. The groupin-house expertise includes innovative systems and solutions devoted to inertialnavigation, subsea positioning, underwater imaging, as well as shipbuilding andtest & simulation. iXblue technologies support Civil and Defense customers incarrying out their sea, land and space operations with maximum safety,efficiency and reliability. Employing a workforce of 750 people worldwide,iXblue conducts its business in over 60 countriesThe company's naval successes include major programs such as the Belgian andRoyal Netherlands Navies MCM Replacement Program, the Polish Navy's Kormoran IIclass MCMVs, the French Navy's future FDI and future replenishment tankers, theVanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, the Astute-classnuclear attack submarines and the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers of theUK Royal Navy, the Jan-Mayen class vessels of the Norwegian Coast Guards, theF122 (Bremen-class) and F123 frigates (Brandenburg-class) of the German Navy,Finland's future multi-role corvettes (Squadron 2020), the new OPV 87 of theArgentine Navy, the Swedish Navy next generation A26 and Gotland-classsubmarines, and future fleet of high speed CB90, Spain future F110-classmulti-mission frigates, as well as the United States Navy Freedom-class LittoralCombat Ships (LCS) 27, 29 and 31 to name a few. http://www.ixblue.com/Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835534/U212CD_3D_concept.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586121/iXblue_Logo.jpg