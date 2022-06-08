Fly with Norse Berlin to Los Angeles and New York / Two new Connections from BER Airport to the USA from mid-August (FOTO)
Berlin/Schönefeld (ots) - From mid-August there will be two new connections from
BER Airport, Berlin Germany, to the USA. "Norse Atlantic Airways", a new
Norwegian long-distance airline, today launched its ticket sales for direct
flights between BER and New York (JFK) as well as between Los Angeles (LAX) and
BER. After a break of almost five years, the West Coast will once again be
connected via direct flights to the capital region.
Tickets are on sale online: https://flynorse.com/
Norse will be operating the routes with Boeing 787 Dreamliners that emit less
CO2 and also make less noise than many other long-distance aircraft.
Aletta von Massenbach, Chief Executive Officer, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg
GmbH:
"Passengers at BER are being offered a new, additional product in the shape of
the new connections to New York and Los Angeles. Norse Atlantic Airways is thus
also appealing to people who have not as yet considered travelling to the USA.
The airline is flying with state-of-the art, quiet and fuel-saving aircraft. The
connection to Los Angeles means that BER is offering a further destination to
the USA, making the West Coast directly reachable and thus expanding its
long-distance portfolio. That is good for the connection of the capital region
to the USA."
Bjørn Tore Larsen, Founder, Managing Director and Principal Shareholder of Norse
Atlantic Airways:
"We are very happy to announce these two new routes from Berlin to New York and
Los Angeles. The pulsating and multicultural City of Berlin had been
inadequately connected to the transatlantic routes for far too long. These two
new routes offer a direct and cost-effective option that saves local and
international companies both time and money when they decide on trips to and
from the USA or wish to avail themselves of our freight services".
Stephan Schwarz, Senator for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises
(https://www.berlin.de/sen/wirtschaft/en/) in the State of Berlin:
"Berlin's economy is recovering more and more quickly from the Corona
restrictions and our re-start programme for the tourist and congress sector is
showing initial effects. We see clearly that, whether to visit trade fairs,
museums, or the Mauerpark, people want to come to Berlin. Norse Atlantic
Airways' decision is a shrewd reaction to the strong demand for Berlin in North
America."
Jörg Steinbach, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour and Energy in Brandenburg:
"It is good news for BER airport that, in August, two more long-distance
connections will be commencing operations. The fact that, in the shape of New
York and Los Angeles, two US metropolitan cities are to be flown to from the
