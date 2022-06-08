Fly with Norse Berlin to Los Angeles and New York / Two new Connections from BER Airport to the USA from mid-August (FOTO)

Berlin/Schönefeld (ots) - From mid-August there will be two new connections from

BER Airport, Berlin Germany, to the USA. "Norse Atlantic Airways", a new

Norwegian long-distance airline, today launched its ticket sales for direct

flights between BER and New York (JFK) as well as between Los Angeles (LAX) and

BER. After a break of almost five years, the West Coast will once again be

connected via direct flights to the capital region.



Norse will be operating the routes with Boeing 787 Dreamliners that emit lessCO2 and also make less noise than many other long-distance aircraft.Aletta von Massenbach, Chief Executive Officer, Flughafen Berlin BrandenburgGmbH:"Passengers at BER are being offered a new, additional product in the shape ofthe new connections to New York and Los Angeles. Norse Atlantic Airways is thusalso appealing to people who have not as yet considered travelling to the USA.The airline is flying with state-of-the art, quiet and fuel-saving aircraft. Theconnection to Los Angeles means that BER is offering a further destination tothe USA, making the West Coast directly reachable and thus expanding itslong-distance portfolio. That is good for the connection of the capital regionto the USA."Bjørn Tore Larsen, Founder, Managing Director and Principal Shareholder of NorseAtlantic Airways:"We are very happy to announce these two new routes from Berlin to New York andLos Angeles. The pulsating and multicultural City of Berlin had beeninadequately connected to the transatlantic routes for far too long. These twonew routes offer a direct and cost-effective option that saves local andinternational companies both time and money when they decide on trips to andfrom the USA or wish to avail themselves of our freight services".Stephan Schwarz, Senator for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises(https://www.berlin.de/sen/wirtschaft/en/) in the State of Berlin:"Berlin's economy is recovering more and more quickly from the Coronarestrictions and our re-start programme for the tourist and congress sector isshowing initial effects. We see clearly that, whether to visit trade fairs,museums, or the Mauerpark, people want to come to Berlin. Norse AtlanticAirways' decision is a shrewd reaction to the strong demand for Berlin in NorthAmerica."Jörg Steinbach, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour and Energy in Brandenburg:"It is good news for BER airport that, in August, two more long-distanceconnections will be commencing operations. The fact that, in the shape of NewYork and Los Angeles, two US metropolitan cities are to be flown to from the