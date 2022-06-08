checkAd

Airthings Cuts Q2 Revenue Forecast

(PLX AI) – Airthings cuts second quarter revenue forecast to USD 6.4-7.4 million from USD 8.0-9.0 million. The downward revision reflects significant inventory adjustments at retailers and online channelsRetailers and channel partners are more …

  • (PLX AI) – Airthings cuts second quarter revenue forecast to USD 6.4-7.4 million from USD 8.0-9.0 million.
  • The downward revision reflects significant inventory adjustments at retailers and online channels
  • Retailers and channel partners are more hesitant to place orders, CEO says
  • The top-down message in their organizations is to reduce inventory levels and cut inventory days for consumer electronics products by up to 30-50% in some instances, says CEO Øyvind Birkenes
