Airthings Cuts Q2 Revenue Forecast
- (PLX AI) – Airthings cuts second quarter revenue forecast to USD 6.4-7.4 million from USD 8.0-9.0 million.
- The downward revision reflects significant inventory adjustments at retailers and online channels
- Retailers and channel partners are more hesitant to place orders, CEO says
- The top-down message in their organizations is to reduce inventory levels and cut inventory days for consumer electronics products by up to 30-50% in some instances, says CEO Øyvind Birkenes
