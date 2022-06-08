Medison Pharma Announces the Approvals by Health Canada and Therapeutics Goods Administration of KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp) for the Treatment of Unresectable or Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

Petach Tikvah, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - KIMMTRAK has been approved in Canada

and Australia for the treatment of an aggressive form of ocular melanoma and

follows approval in the United States and the European Union



Today, Medison Pharma (http://www.medisonpharma.com/) ("Medison"), a global

pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to

patients in international markets, is pleased to announce the approval of

KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp) by Health Canada and Therapeutics Goods Administration

(TGA) for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), a

rare and aggressive form of melanoma that affects the eye.





KIMMTRAK was developed by Immunocore Holdings plc (https://www.immunocore.com/)("Immunocore"), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering thedevelopment of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapiesdesigned to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection andautoimmune disease.The approval will enable Medison to commercialize KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp) inCanada and Australia, as part of a multi-territorial agreement between Medisonand Immunocore, (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medison-pharma-announces-extension-of-multi-territorial-agreement-with-immunocore-and-expansion-into-australia-and-new-zealand-301552771.html?tc=eml_cleartime) covering a total of 24markets in Canada, Israel, 20 markets across Central Eastern Europe, as well asAustralia and New Zealand."We are pleased to provide patients in Canada and Australia with access to thisbreakthrough therapy, as part of our multi-territorial partnership withImmunocore", said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "We look forwardto continuing the momentum and reaching more patients around the globe"."The approvals of KIMMTRAK by Health Canada and TGA are a milestone for uvealmelanoma patients in Canada and Australia," said Victor Papamoniodis VPInternational Markets at Medison. "We are proud to make this breakthroughtreatment available to Canadian and Australian patients and we are workingdiligently to secure additional approvals in the rest of our countries.""The approval of KIMMTRAK by Health Canada and TGA represent another positivestep forward for uveal melanoma patients. As a team, we are extremely proud thatthis groundbreaking treatment can now be made available to patients in over 30countries around the world," said Mark Moyer, Head of Regulatory Affairs atImmunocore. "To have achieved this in such a short period of time demonstratesthe impact that international initiatives such as Project Orbis, which enabledthese rapid approvals, can have in providing faster patient access to innovative