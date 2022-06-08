Medison Pharma Announces the Approvals by Health Canada and Therapeutics Goods Administration of KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp) for the Treatment of Unresectable or Metastatic Uveal Melanoma
Petach Tikvah, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - KIMMTRAK has been approved in Canada
and Australia for the treatment of an aggressive form of ocular melanoma and
follows approval in the United States and the European Union
Today, Medison Pharma (http://www.medisonpharma.com/) ("Medison"), a global
pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to
patients in international markets, is pleased to announce the approval of
KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp) by Health Canada and Therapeutics Goods Administration
(TGA) for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), a
rare and aggressive form of melanoma that affects the eye.
KIMMTRAK was developed by Immunocore Holdings plc (https://www.immunocore.com/)
("Immunocore"), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the
development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies
designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and
autoimmune disease.
The approval will enable Medison to commercialize KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp) in
Canada and Australia, as part of a multi-territorial agreement between Medison
and Immunocore, (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medison-pharma-announc
es-extension-of-multi-territorial-agreement-with-immunocore-and-expansion-into-a
ustralia-and-new-zealand-301552771.html?tc=eml_cleartime) covering a total of 24
markets in Canada, Israel, 20 markets across Central Eastern Europe, as well as
Australia and New Zealand.
"We are pleased to provide patients in Canada and Australia with access to this
breakthrough therapy, as part of our multi-territorial partnership with
Immunocore", said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "We look forward
to continuing the momentum and reaching more patients around the globe".
"The approvals of KIMMTRAK by Health Canada and TGA are a milestone for uveal
melanoma patients in Canada and Australia," said Victor Papamoniodis VP
International Markets at Medison. "We are proud to make this breakthrough
treatment available to Canadian and Australian patients and we are working
diligently to secure additional approvals in the rest of our countries."
"The approval of KIMMTRAK by Health Canada and TGA represent another positive
step forward for uveal melanoma patients. As a team, we are extremely proud that
this groundbreaking treatment can now be made available to patients in over 30
countries around the world," said Mark Moyer, Head of Regulatory Affairs at
Immunocore. "To have achieved this in such a short period of time demonstrates
the impact that international initiatives such as Project Orbis, which enabled
these rapid approvals, can have in providing faster patient access to innovative
