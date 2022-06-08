CureVac Chief Development Officer Edvardsen to Resign; Succeeded by Mendila
(PLX AI) – CureVac Announces Changes of CDO - Myriam Mendila to succeed Klaus Edvardsen.Evardsen to return to Denmark for a new professional opportunityMyriam’s appointment will take effect on February 1, 2023Until then, Ulrike Gnad-Vogt, Senior …
- (PLX AI) – CureVac Announces Changes of CDO - Myriam Mendila to succeed Klaus Edvardsen.
- Evardsen to return to Denmark for a new professional opportunity
- Myriam’s appointment will take effect on February 1, 2023
- Until then, Ulrike Gnad-Vogt, Senior Vice President Area Head Oncology, will act as interim Chief Development Officer
- Mendila has held the position of Worldwide Head of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer Oncology at Novartis Pharma AG, Switzerland over the last 5 years, where she drives and oversees the development and cross-functional execution of the long-range global medical affairs vision and strategy for the Novartis oncology portfolio
