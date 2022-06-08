checkAd

CureVac Buys Frame Cancer Therapeutics

  • (PLX AI) – CureVac buys Frame Cancer Therapeutics, a private company focused on advanced genomics and bioinformatics to identify both unique and shared neoantigens across different cancer types.
  • Acquisition extends CureVac’s capabilities and adds key competencies to further accelerate oncology strategy for new therapies that enable patients’ immune systems to fight cancer, company says
  • Frame’s platform offers potential to develop off-the-shelf and personalized cancer vaccines targeting novel families of neoantigens, company says

