CureVac Buys Frame Cancer Therapeutics
- (PLX AI) – CureVac buys Frame Cancer Therapeutics, a private company focused on advanced genomics and bioinformatics to identify both unique and shared neoantigens across different cancer types.
- Acquisition extends CureVac’s capabilities and adds key competencies to further accelerate oncology strategy for new therapies that enable patients’ immune systems to fight cancer, company says
- Frame’s platform offers potential to develop off-the-shelf and personalized cancer vaccines targeting novel families of neoantigens, company says
