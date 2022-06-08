RESPONSE FROM BVI FINANCE ON THE UK GOVERNMENT'S DECISION NOT TO IMPOSE DIRECT RULE

Tortola, British Virgin Islands (ots/PRNewswire) - BVI Finance welcomes today's

announcement from the UK Government that it will work in collaboration and

partnership with the newly-formed British Virgin Islands (BVI) Government of

National Unity to implement reforms as recommended by the Commission of Inquiry

(COI) Report, without direct rule from London.



Today's announcement provides certainty and stability for the Territory's

financial services industry, which is operationally independent, meets the

highest international regulatory standards, and continues to offer quality

products and services around the globe.



