Fluidra Buys Kerex in Hungary
(PLX AI) – Fluidra buys pool equipment distributor Kerex through a Hungarian subsidiary. Pays EUR 4.5 million for 73.234%; remaining shareholders of Kerex will own 15% stake in Fluidra MagyarországKerex will be integrated with Fluidra’s existing …
- (PLX AI) – Fluidra buys pool equipment distributor Kerex through a Hungarian subsidiary.
- Pays EUR 4.5 million for 73.234%; remaining shareholders of Kerex will own 15% stake in Fluidra Magyarország
- Kerex will be integrated with Fluidra’s existing operations in Hungary and will allow Fluidra to offer a comprehensive, complete and high-quality product portfolio to its expanded customer base in Hungary, company says
